Hearthland Athletic and Mid-State Conference tournament results and schedules
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12 Consolation matches Wednesday at Norfolk's auxiliary gym. Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 19-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 15-12 Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 Consolation matches Wednesday at Kearney. Lincoln High def....
No. 1 Wayne State volleyball hosts Sioux Falls, travels to No. 5 SW Minnesota State
The No. 1 ranked Wayne State College volleyball team plays two matches this week, hosting Sioux Falls Thursday at 6 p.m. in Rice Auditorium followed by a Saturday road trip to No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State Saturday at 2 p.m. For the fifth straight week, Wayne State is ranked No....
Gall is the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Norfolk High volleyball player Tessa Gall, this week’s Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. Gall was instrumental in Norfolk's upset victory over Columbus last week and in the process, she set a new Norfolk school record for kills with 878. She was nominated by coach Dave...
Two score four as No. 8 Northeast women's soccer ends regular season with 14-0 win
NORFOLK – The No. 8 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team played their final match of the regular season Tuesday at home against Marshalltown Community College. The Hawks were winners in a huge way by a final score of 14-0. The Hawks (16-2-1, 9-1 ICCAC) jumped on the Tigers fast and never let up. Just 12 minutes into the game Northeast was ahead 6-0 on the scoreboard. Aidyn Woodall (Castle Rock, Colo.) and Taryn O’Brien (Lakewood, Colo.) added to their stellar seasons as they both put four different balls into the back of the net in the contest.
Nucor Steel Holding Emergency Drill Thursday
A full-scale emergency exercise is set to take place at Nucor Steel from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. This is a training drill involving a workplace accident with multiple patients. Nucor Steel will be partnering with Norfolk EMS, Hoskins EMS, LifeNet, and other local agencies to...
Voter hear case both for, against .5% sales tax increase
In a packed house Tuesday evening, Norfolk residents got a chance to hear from candidates and topics before the November 8th election. One of the issues voters will decide is the addition of a half-percent sales tax, which would go to projects like street repair, the expansion of the Norfolk Police Division, improvements to Ta-Ha Zouka Park and an indoor aquatic center at Winter Park.
City Council: Concrete Shortage Could Slow Construction Progress
There will be more progress in Norfolk as the City Council approved to move forward on projects for West Michigan Avenue at 8th Street. The project includes 9,700 square feet of resurfacing from 130th to Wood and 10th to 7th. The project also calls for removing and replacing the water main, storm sewers and sanitary sewers.
