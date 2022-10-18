Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
‘Made by white labor’: the vintage Levi’s that point to America’s dark past
A wax-covered, patched-up pair of Levi’s is giving new meaning to the word “vintage” – and serving as another artifact of America’s dark past. The jeans, discovered in a mineshaft a few years ago by Michael Allen Harris, a historian of denim, date to the 1880s. They sold this month at a New Mexico auction for $76,000, the Wall Street Journal reported – among the highest prices jeans have ever fetched. The buyers, who each sell vintage clothing, were able to identify the jeans’ age thanks to a number of clues: a missing logo stamp, suspender buttons and a single pocket on the seat, among other indicators.
‘The holy grail of vintage denim’: Pair of Levi’s jeans from 19th century sells for $87,400 at auction
A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 19th century has been sold for $76,000 (£68.6k) at an auction in New Mexico.The Durango Vintage Festivus took place on 1 October and featured the listing of the rare denim jeans from Levi’s, which were found in an abandoned gold mine years ago.According to the auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and regarded as “the holy grail of vintage denim collecting.” The pants are in “good/wearable” condition, per the listing.The item was purchased by a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Shoppers Say This Pullover Sweater Is the ‘Perfect’ Length to Wear With Leggings — 56% Off Now
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
Old Navy 50% Off Sitewide "Giftober" Sale: Get Puffer Jackets for $25 & More Fall Styles Starting at $11
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Good American Sitewide Sale: Shop Jeans, Bodysuits, Dresses, Blazers & More Chic Looks for as Low as $21
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
This $80 Old Navy Blazer Has Taken Over My Fall Wardrobe
I'm a firm believer that everyone needs at least one good blazer in their closet — or, if you're anything like me, 10 good blazers. This fall, I'm committed to experimenting with colors out of my comfort zone and fabrics that I don't usually go for. Enter Old Navy's Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer ($80). This jacket has it all, from comfort and an affordable price point to versatility and great quality. The brown tweed and oversize fit instantly caught my eye, and it's like nothing I've ever owned before. One thing is for certain: this blazer belongs in your closet ASAP. Keep scrolling for my honest review on my new favorite oversize blazer, and grab yours before it sells out. I can guarantee it'll liven up your wardrobe for this season.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Zara Just Dropped So Many Sweaters for Fall—These 26 Will Be Sold Out by Friday
It's getting to be that time again when we have to store away all the bikinis, shorts, and lightweight tops we frequented all summer in order to make room for heartier pieces—and by that, I mean sweaters. If you're anything like me, you probably own plenty of turtlenecks, cardigans, and crew-necks already, especially since knitwear trends don't change dramatically year by year. Even so, it's never a bad idea to sneak in a few new styles ahead of full-blown sweater season.
Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears Teams With Sky High Farm Workwear on Capsule
Tremaine Emory is looking to his upbringing for his latest fashion collection. Emory, the founder of sportswear label Denim Tears and the creative director of Supreme, is teaming up with utilitarian-inspired fashion brand Sky High Farm Workwear for a capsule collection for the fall season that’s inspired by the foods the designer grew up eating in the Jamaica section of Queens, New York, such as okra, collard greens, black-eyed peas and watermelon. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Through his Denim Tears brand, the designer...
Denim Hunter Brit Eaton Is the Indiana Jones of Old Jeans
For 25 years, Brit Eaton has been scouring dumpsters, burrowing into abandoned mines, and eviscerating the stuffing in old scarecrows and sofas in his quest to unearth, salvage, and resell vintage denim: His treasure hunting for old jeans earned him his incredibly apt Instagram moniker, @OriginalIndianaJeans. Typically he’ll resell a...
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons
Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Brunello Cucinelli’s Exclusive New Capsule Collection for Mr Porter Is a Complete Fall Wardrobe
Brunello Cucinelli is a year-round delight. But given that cashmere remains its calling card, the ultra-luxe Italian label truly shines in its fall and winter collections. Thankfully, there’ll be a little more Cucinelli to go around this season, due to a 41-piece capsule collection themed around “Unexpected Elegance” that made its exclusive debut on Mr Porter this week. The assortment, which includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories, is pegged to our transitional moment and available in shades that might be described as a “Cucinelli coloring box”: slate gray, camel tan, snow white, eggshell blue and dark navy. This isn’t first time Cucinelli...
Are Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Worth the Splurge? I Put the Shoes to the Test
I've been on the hunt for a good rain boot for years now, and as an Arizona native, I can't help but see the irony in a desert dweller adamantly looking for a quality pair of rain boots, of all things, to add to her closet. But with my travels often leading me to lusher, greener, and admittedly rainier climates, I discovered that I truly required a "go-anywhere" shoe that could provide consistency, even when the weather was anything but.
