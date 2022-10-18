Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Quinn returns to New York with Sharks seeking first win of season
NEW YORK -- David Quinn knows his winless San Jose Sharks will play an important game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). But it will also be meaningful for the coach. Quinn got his NHL coaching start...
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Gameday: 10/20/22 @ Boston Bruins
After dropping the first three games of their Eastern Conference road trip, the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) head to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins (3-1). The road-weary Ducks have lost to the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils on this current trip, allowing 17 goals over the three games.
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
NHL Odds: Sabres vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
With the NHL season now in full swing, the Buffalo Sabres will take a trip to the Great White North to face off with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Sabres-Oilers prediction and pick will be unveiled. Fresh off of a...
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Stiff Competition Within Underrated Pacific Division
The Edmonton Oilers aren’t off to an ideal start, but they will need to get on track soon if they want to compete in a very tough division (from “Another Oilers loss isn’t ideal, but it shows why they have little to be worried about”, The Athletic , Oct. 19, 2022). The consensus has been that the Pacific Division is the worst in the NHL. That may have been true last season when the third-place Los Angeles Kings wouldn’t have been in the top eight in the Eastern Conference, and the top three teams in the Pacific didn’t match up to the other three divisions. But this season could be a different story.
FOX Sports
Islanders host the Devils after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. New York had a...
NHL
New Sabres Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 revealed
Buffalo will wear alternate jersey 8 times starting on November 2. The Buffalo Sabres will debut a redesigned version of the black and red jerseys the team wore from 1996 until 2006 as part of adidas and the NHL's Reverse Retro 2022 program, the league announced today. The 1996 white...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 at Seattle
UPDATE (8:45 p.m. CT) - Based on pregame warm-ups, Josh Leivo will be in the lineup in place of Pavel Buchnevich. Adjusted line combinations from pre-game warm-ups are below. Pavel Buchnevich did not practice with his team on Tuesday morning at Enterprise Center, taking what Blues Head Coach Craig Berube called a "maintenance day."
Comments / 0