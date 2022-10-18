ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Yardbarker

Anaheim Ducks Gameday: 10/20/22 @ Boston Bruins

After dropping the first three games of their Eastern Conference road trip, the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) head to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins (3-1). The road-weary Ducks have lost to the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils on this current trip, allowing 17 goals over the three games.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Oilers Have Stiff Competition Within Underrated Pacific Division

The Edmonton Oilers aren’t off to an ideal start, but they will need to get on track soon if they want to compete in a very tough division (from “Another Oilers loss isn’t ideal, but it shows why they have little to be worried about”, The Athletic , Oct. 19, 2022). The consensus has been that the Pacific Division is the worst in the NHL. That may have been true last season when the third-place Los Angeles Kings wouldn’t have been in the top eight in the Eastern Conference, and the top three teams in the Pacific didn’t match up to the other three divisions. But this season could be a different story.
FOX Sports

Islanders host the Devils after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. New York had a...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

New Sabres Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 revealed

Buffalo will wear alternate jersey 8 times starting on November 2. The Buffalo Sabres will debut a redesigned version of the black and red jerseys the team wore from 1996 until 2006 as part of adidas and the NHL's Reverse Retro 2022 program, the league announced today. The 1996 white...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity

Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL

Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 at Seattle

UPDATE (8:45 p.m. CT) - Based on pregame warm-ups, Josh Leivo will be in the lineup in place of Pavel Buchnevich. Adjusted line combinations from pre-game warm-ups are below. Pavel Buchnevich did not practice with his team on Tuesday morning at Enterprise Center, taking what Blues Head Coach Craig Berube called a "maintenance day."
SAINT LOUIS, MO

