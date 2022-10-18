Read full article on original website
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix password crackdown: Sharing your account information will cost you in 2023
Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.
Netflix Adding Extra Monthly Fee for Account Sharing
Streaming service Netflix is laying down the law when it comes to account sharing as the company may start charging for it. They have reached their limit regarding the account-sharing situation that goes on. Netflix makes it known that the days of using without charging and paying for it are close to being done.
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads
Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
Here’s how Netflix will come after password-sharers in early 2023
One aspect of the Netflix earnings report from Tuesday that didn’t get as much immediate attention as did the overall highlights of the quarter — like the better-than-expected subscriber additions and the overall snapshot of the company’s health at the moment — is the streamer’s plan to crack down on Netflix account sharing in earnest starting sometime in early 2023.
Netflix wants to soften the blow when it inevitably kicks you off your friend’s shared account
The pandemic's slowdown also ended a couple of years of prolific growth for Netflix. With the decline in the addition of new subscribers, the streaming company started looking at ways to maximize its revenue. This included hiking subscription prices in the US and Canada at the beginning of 2022, making it among the most expensive streaming services. Netflix also developed second thoughts about password sharing and started cracking down on this behavior in select markets. Now, before the company inevitably ends password sharing down the line, it has launched a new tool allowing you to migrate your profile from one account to another.
Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing
Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
The Verge
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
Netflix is introducing a cheaper subscription tier with ads. Here’s what you need to know
Basic with Ads will launch in Australia on 3 November as the streaming service hopes to recoup its first subscriber losses in more than 10 years
The toll to scroll: Netflix introduces new fees for ‘extra users’
Netflix announced its solidified plans to curb all your sneaky, sneaky password sharing during yesterday’s quarterly earnings call—an “extra user” up-charge is coming for US subscribers in early 2023. Rumors of the fee first began circulating earlier this year, when word got out that the streaming giant was testing the change within its Latin American user base, but Tuesday’s declaration of war on account sharing makes it an all-but-done deal.
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
How Ads on Netflix Will Change the Way You Watch
What you need to know about Netflix's new, cheaper plan, and how ads will affect you—and the company's bottom line
Netflix is adding ads: Here’s what we know about their new plan
Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported plan will launch soon, the company announced Thursday.
Netflix reverses subscriber decline with help from Stranger Things and Dahmer
Netflix added 2.4m new subscribers in the last three months, more than twice what had been expected and reversing back-to-back quarters of decline, the company announced on Tuesday. The streaming company had been expected to add 1m new subscribers over the latest quarter, which included the release of hit shows...
cheddar.com
We're Back to Subscribing to Netflix as Streamer Adds 2.4 Million Accounts
After two straight quarters of losing subscribers, Netflix announced it added 2.41 million accounts. The company, which now has 223.1 million subscribers, was only expected to add 1.09 million subscribers in the latest quarter, according to a Street Account estimate. Shares soared more than 14 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Netflix Announces Extra User Fees For 2023 — Who Will Be Affected?
The end of Netflix password sharing is almost here. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Oct. 18 that it will charge customers a monthly fee if they share their login...
Netflix's ad-supported tier is here, and it's got some major restrictions
Keeping up with streaming services gets expensive, fast. Prices keep going up, and inevitably the one you're not subscribed to will be where the next hot show debuts. In an effort to remain attractive to viewers, a growing number of these services have been looking into ad-supported offerings, letting them lower their prices and, in turn, get more subscribers on board. It's a tactic that has been used by Hulu and HBO Max, and soon Disney+ will join their ranks, as well. Now Netflix is the latest service to confirm plans to bring ads to its platform — letting you save some cash, so long as you're comfortable with the trade-offs.
