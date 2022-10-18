ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Shaun White Says Lifestyle Brand Whitespace Allows Him to 'Still Enjoy' Snowboarding 'In Another Capacity'

"I think it's just kind of ingrained in me just like when I was competing. It's just the endless pursuit of progression," White tells PEOPLE Shaun White's competitive snowboarding career may be behind him, but he's still finding new ways to make an impact on the sport he loves. These days, the 36-year-old retired athlete wants to "blend the function and fashion" of snowboarding culture through his lifestyle brand, Whitespace. Along with his brother Jesse White, and exclusive retailer Backcountry, the Olympic gold medalist has designed a collection...
skimag.com

Move Aside Cody Townsend, There’s a New Star of The Fifty Project

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. There’s a new star of The Fifty Project, and it’s Cody Townsend’s wife.
Clayton News Daily

'The Amazing Race 34's' Linton and Sharik Atkinson Walk Through Nearly Quitting the Race

Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. Much like the sand dunes of Jordan, Linton and Sharik Atkinson had an up-and-down journey during their time on The Amazing Race 34. The father and daughter had traveled the world vicariously through the show and were looking to become those travelers themselves. And their fandom paid off initially, as they netted two finishes in the top four teams. What was notable, though, was that Linton had been doing all the Roadblocks, with Sharik laying in wait for her anxiety to quiet enough for her to step up for her team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy