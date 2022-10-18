Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. Much like the sand dunes of Jordan, Linton and Sharik Atkinson had an up-and-down journey during their time on The Amazing Race 34. The father and daughter had traveled the world vicariously through the show and were looking to become those travelers themselves. And their fandom paid off initially, as they netted two finishes in the top four teams. What was notable, though, was that Linton had been doing all the Roadblocks, with Sharik laying in wait for her anxiety to quiet enough for her to step up for her team.

