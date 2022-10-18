ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons sought by US Marshals

RACINE, Wis. - U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that Crishawn Clemons is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on Sunday, March 13. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules

MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Arrest Warrant Issued in Kenosha Water Utility Theft

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A break-in and theft at Kenosha’s Water Utility have led to charges and an arrest warrant for a Chicago man. The incident happened August 27th when surveillance video captured evidence that three men broke into the yard around 1:30 AM and raided multiple vehicles before escaping in a water utility van.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Shannon Bailey Plowed Car Into Crowd at Pool Hall, Killed Woman, Injured 30 Others | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #40

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Shannon Bailey was one of them. His release was discretionary. 40th in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield man accused of driving drunk; faces 7th OWI conviction

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 50-year-old Greenfield man is accused of driving drunk and resisting police during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The accused is John Gonzales – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 7th, 8th or 9th...
GREENFIELD, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks trial: Camera captures Brooks arrest

In Day 11 of the trial, the prosecution shows doorbell camera video of Darrell Brooks, who showed up at Daniel Rider's home after the attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Rider let Brooks into his house, gave him a coat and made him a sandwich. Brooks said he was homeless and needed to use a phone to contact Uber, though Brooks called his mother. The video shows Brooks getting arrested.
WAUKESHA, WI

