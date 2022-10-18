Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
Related
Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks has heated exchange with judge
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons sought by US Marshals
RACINE, Wis. - U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that Crishawn Clemons is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on Sunday, March 13. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street...
No evidence of active shooter at Bradford High School: Kenosha Police
Kenosha police confirm there is no evidence of an active shooter at Bradford High School Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
Man accused of killing former Milwaukee reporter denied bail
The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
wlip.com
Arrest Warrant Issued in Kenosha Water Utility Theft
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A break-in and theft at Kenosha’s Water Utility have led to charges and an arrest warrant for a Chicago man. The incident happened August 27th when surveillance video captured evidence that three men broke into the yard around 1:30 AM and raided multiple vehicles before escaping in a water utility van.
WKBW-TV
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in fatal shooting near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for a Fitchburg man charged in a fatal shooting near Warner Park, online court records show. Aquille Lowe, 27, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and involving the use of a dangerous weapon, stemming from the July 22 shooting on Madison’s north...
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
WISN
Prosecution shows never-before-seen video of Darrell Brooks' arrest
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On the 11th day of the Waukesha parade suspect's trial, the state showed never-before-seen video of Darrel Brooks' arrest in November 2021. The jurors also heard from a key witness who let Brooks into his home just after the parade attack. "I called an Uber, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Shannon Bailey Plowed Car Into Crowd at Pool Hall, Killed Woman, Injured 30 Others | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #40
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Shannon Bailey was one of them. His release was discretionary. 40th in the...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
WISN
Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield man accused of driving drunk; faces 7th OWI conviction
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 50-year-old Greenfield man is accused of driving drunk and resisting police during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The accused is John Gonzales – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 7th, 8th or 9th...
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Camera captures Brooks arrest
In Day 11 of the trial, the prosecution shows doorbell camera video of Darrell Brooks, who showed up at Daniel Rider's home after the attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Rider let Brooks into his house, gave him a coat and made him a sandwich. Brooks said he was homeless and needed to use a phone to contact Uber, though Brooks called his mother. The video shows Brooks getting arrested.
Madison police surround building, arrest teens trying to steal Kia
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested four teens Monday who they said were trying to steal a Kia from an underground parking garage. Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Police said the burglars were trying to steal a bicycle and...
Comments / 0