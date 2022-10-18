Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Allume Group Launches a Comprehensive eCommerce Strategy Certification Program for Brand and Retail Practitioners
Allume Group, the leading destination for knowledge and insights on digital commerce, launches a comprehensive certification program on eCommerce Strategy based on the company’s proven eCommerce Success Framework. Prior to today, practitioners – including brands, brand-enablers, and retailer professionals – could advance their careers and further their company’s success...
financefeeds.com
Integral taps Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling to expand FX tech business in EMEA region
“Paul and Roland are valuable additions to the team and will play an important role in driving forward our global growth as we continue to expand the technology and services we offer.”. FX trading technology firm Integral has appointed Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling as Directors of Sales as part...
salestechstar.com
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
salestechstar.com
clean.io Now Supports More Marketplaces and E-commerce Companies, Including Custom Checkouts
Now, cleanCART from clean.io can protect merchants regardless of what e-commerce marketplace they utilize. clean.io also includes a free report on coupon usage through its Coupon Detective technology. clean.io now supports even more marketplaces and e-commerce marketplaces to capture more revenue and improve conversions, even those with custom checkouts. cleanCART...
Walmart Expands Social Commerce Strategy With New Creator Platform for Influencers
Walmart is betting big on the social commerce space with the launch of Walmart Creator. Today, the retailer announced the new platform, which was designed to be a one-stop shop that makes it easy for influencers to monetize shoppable products from the retailer. Here’s how it works: Creators, which Walmart believes can be anyone, sign up for access to tens of thousands of products and are given the opportunity to earn revenue all while earning commissions on sales they refer with no cap. Users of the platform will be able to share product links to any social platform or group of their...
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
CNBC
Amazon executives overseeing Alexa, hardware group depart the company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon's hardware research and development group, known as Lab126, has...
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
salestechstar.com
LeapXpert Introduces Next Generation of Platform, Expanding from Messaging to Voice Calls
The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first to cover external communication needs of enterprise employees – both messaging and voice – while providing full compliance, security, and governance. LeapXpert launched The LeapXpert Communications Platform. Built on the award-winning Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™), which was introduced in 2019,...
salestechstar.com
Peapod Digital Labs to Expand Partnerships and Bring Media Network for Ahold Delhaize USA Brands In-House, Readying for Growth
AD Retail Media will create simplified, measurable way to engage omnichannel customers at largest grocery retail group on East Coast. Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial company of Ahold Delhaize USA, announced plans to grow its media network – AD Retail Media – by building an end-to-end, in-house retail media business. AD Retail Media will harness Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ market presence and close customer connections to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners meaningfully engage a significant East Coast omnichannel customer base. Together, the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA operate more than 2,000 stores, process more than 23 million transactions per week, have nearly 24 million active loyalty card users and total more than $51 billion in annual sales.
retailbrew.com
Klarna introduces new search tool for customers through its application and website
Klarna earlier this year took a first major step in its evolution to be more than just a buy now, pay later company, and it’s following through on that commitment with even more new offerings. The company yesterday introduced a search tool on its app and website that shows...
salestechstar.com
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
salestechstar.com
Building a Hybrid B2B Sales Model: Some Fundamentals and Tips
Sustaining long-term profitability is what you can expect from a hybrid sales model. The time has come when you should adapt your sales force to leverage modern digital skills and a hybrid sales model, this will help you align your team with new buyer trends and ensure that you have a future-ready workforce.
theindustry.fashion
Yoox Net-a-Porter expands resale offer to new markets
Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet are expanding their resale offer to additional markets and incorporating new services for customers, Yoox Net-a-Porter announced. Customers in Italy and France can now join those in the UK, US, Hong Kong SAR and Germany in refreshing their wardrobes, by reselling their pre-loved designer items from key product categories including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and jewellery across both womenswear and menswear.
getnews.info
Top Dutch entrepreneur Huub Knapen looks to expand his Amazon course and outsourcing business to the international market.
Huub Knapen, the man behind Next Level B.V., stays on track to expand his Amazon course, which has benefited hundreds of students, workers and businesses. Huub Knapen, a leading entrepreneur, based in the Netherlands, is out to carve out his own name in the global industry by expanding his Amazon course and outsourcing business to the international market.
salestechstar.com
Private Equity Leaders Converge in Bozeman as Ecommerce Shows a Bright Spot in Economy
Private equity leaders were invited to an event to explore emerging opportunities in ecommerce despite economic headwinds as the sector shows no sign of slowing down. Tadpull, the ecommerce service and software solution that is helping brands grow and produce predictable results for private equity investors using data science, presented a new event alongside BigCommerce titled Mountains, Capital, and Commerce. Additional sponsors included Canaccord Genuity, ZaneRay Group, Klaviyo, and Bolt. This event, one of the first of its kind, was specifically curated for private equity leaders and investment bankers involved in acquiring and exiting ecommerce businesses.
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
salestechstar.com
HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing
HotWax Commerce announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end financial reconciliation poses a growing challenge for modern retailers who fulfill orders across online and in-store channels. To counteract the rising number of complex integrations between disparate systems in the retail tech stack, HotWax Commerce developed this software to automate the daily sales reconciliation process, reduce auditing errors, and save valuable time.
salestechstar.com
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters Australia
Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region. Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
