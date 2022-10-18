Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Uniphore Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Platform to Transform Customer Experience and Virtual Sales Engagements
Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.
salestechstar.com
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
salestechstar.com
Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision
Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals and workspace management. Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.
salestechstar.com
Digital Transformation Expert Firm SID Global Solutions releases Product SAMi Mint
SAMi is a one-stop marketplace platform for tech enablement businesses to host & manage API products aggregating multi-proxy vendors and help build a strong developer community to discover, try, subscribe & use APIs to build value added apps, enhancing user experience. SID Global Solutions (SIDGS), known for its proven track...
salestechstar.com
Coastal Cloud Recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards
Coastal Cloud Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem. Coastal Cloud announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success for the third year in a row for its adherence to the partner program and passionate adoption of the navigator process with a focus on customer satisfaction.
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
salestechstar.com
TechSee and Oracle to Bring Augmented Reality and Computer Vision AI to Oracle Field Service
Oracle and TechSee Partner together to integrate TechSee’s Visual Engagement and Intelligence Capabilities into the Oracle Field Service Platform. TechSee, a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), announced a technology collaboration with Oracle to bring the next generation of visual engagement and AI-powered service automation to Oracle Field Service, providing agents and technicians with augmented reality guidance on their mobile devices over a patented, instant video stream.
salestechstar.com
How Companies Can Empower Digital Transformation and Enhance Customer Experience
Microsoft has established a marketing technology strategy that emphasizes using a partner’s best-in-class tools to meet changing needs of customers, as part of its digital transformation efforts. Digital transformation is a driver for IT investments and also a top challenge for business managers. Industry trends include adapting to new...
salestechstar.com
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
salestechstar.com
Contact Center Leader LiveVox to Showcase Integrated Agent Workflows, Designed to Enhance the Agent and Customer Experience, at Money20/20
Contact centers can lay the foundation for exponential voice, digital, and AI ROI by easily orchestrating processes, data, and applications to deliver better agent workflows and address critical efficiency gaps. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools,...
salestechstar.com
ContractPodAi Named a Visionary in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management
Recognized for the second year in a row for completeness of vision. ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the contract lifecycle management market, announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for the second consecutive year. Gartner analysts considered 18 CLM vendors, across a variety of criteria, to determine the placement of each vendor.
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
salestechstar.com
Document Management Is The Key To Your Digital Transformation.
You may have heard the term ‘Digital Transformation’ being flouted in meetings & discussions countless times, but have you ever really understood what it means? Digital transformation is the process of completely transforming your manual business processes to digital ones. For example: paper documents to digital files, manual production methods to assembly lines, human interactions to AI based bots, and much more.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Technologies That Will Lead Marketing Into the Future
As a marketer, you have probably studied at great length the evolution of the Internet as we know it today. In the very early days of Web 1.0, there was little connectivity and so all web pages were simply there. Search engines like we know them today weren’t able to access much until SEO and algorithms came along with Web 2.0. This is where we currently stand with Internet connectivity but according to all indications, we are quickly moving into what is being called the metaverse of Web 3.0 and the amazing ways in which the current hierarchical nature of the Internet will be a thing of the past. This leads us to the very first technology that will lead marketing into the future, and that would be decentralization.
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
CNBC
Amazon executives overseeing Alexa, hardware group depart the company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon's hardware research and development group, known as Lab126, has...
salestechstar.com
Startek Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek Recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced...
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
salestechstar.com
NetApp Announces New Partner Program with NetApp Partner Sphere
NetApp Partner Sphere embraces the diversity of NetApp’s partner ecosystem to facilitate co-innovation and drive transformational business outcomes for joint customers. NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced its intent to launch a new partner program in NetApp fiscal year 2024 (FY’24). NetApp Partner Sphere is the evolution of NetApp’s industry-leading Unified Partner Program.
Comments / 0