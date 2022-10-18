Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
salestechstar.com
New Avetta Sales VP Brings Decades of Experience
Andy Mckay will lead Avetta’s sales team to help companies needing workforce and supply chain risk management solutions. Avetta, the world’s largest provider of workforce and supply chain risk management solutions, named Andy Mckay as the new sales vice president for APAC. Mckay has more than 20 years international experience in direct sales and managing sales teams, distribution partners, resellers and retail networks for world leading software vendors in the IT sector. He also has expertise in helping companies merge operations into a new company.
salestechstar.com
Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision
Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals and workspace management. Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.
salestechstar.com
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
Northmarq Completes Stan Johnson Company Acquisition
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Northmarq, a leader in commercial real estate capital markets, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Stan Johnson Company (SJC), a real estate brokerage and advisory firm that focuses on investment sales across multiple asset classes. The acquisition also includes the purchase of Four Pillars Capital Markets (FPCM), a debt/equity intermediary for commercial real estate assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005225/en/ Jeff Weidell, CEO, Northmarq (Photo: Business Wire)
Visa Aims to Turn Creators into Small Businesses with Digital Payments
In times past, a creator might’ve been a musician busking for tips on a street corner. Social media thrust those musicians — and artists, poets, podcasters, makeup artists and more — into the mass media limelight where they’re finding audiences but struggling to get paid. When...
fundselectorasia.com
Franklin Templeton hires for newly created head of Asia ETF distribution role
Franklin Templeton has appointed Rahul Bhalla to the newly created role of head of Asia ETF distribution, marking the firm’s first foray into the Asian ETF market. Bhalla will work closely with the regional distribution team to drive growth and raise the profile of Franklin Templeton’s ETF business in Asia. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s long-term ETF business strategy for Asia.
salestechstar.com
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook
Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.
salestechstar.com
NetApp Announces New Partner Program with NetApp Partner Sphere
NetApp Partner Sphere embraces the diversity of NetApp’s partner ecosystem to facilitate co-innovation and drive transformational business outcomes for joint customers. NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced its intent to launch a new partner program in NetApp fiscal year 2024 (FY’24). NetApp Partner Sphere is the evolution of NetApp’s industry-leading Unified Partner Program.
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
salestechstar.com
Enable Raises $94M Series C to Catalyze the Rapid Growth of the Rebate Management Category
Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, announced that it has raised an oversubscribed $94 million Series C financing round. The round, which brings the company’s total funding to $156 million since 2020, was led by global software investor Insight Partners with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, HarbourVest Partners, SE Ventures, PSP Growth and existing investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and others. This investment will be used to accelerate the growth of the company’s rebate management platform, which manufacturers, distributors, and retailers use to easily manage their rebate strategies and turn them into an engine for growth. In addition to the raise, Philine Huizing from Insight Partners will join Enable’s Board of Directors.
salestechstar.com
Kaleyra Increases Global Sales Team
Kaleyra, Inc. , a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, shared it has grown its global sales team to over 100 strong, a 42.8% increase over 2021. With the CPaaS industry’s value expected to top $10.9 billion in 2022, Kaleyra, one of Juniper’s top five global CPaaS leaders, stands prepared for the next growth phase. Increasing consumer demand calls for robust omnichannel solutions to communicate with customers, and without these solutions enterprise businesses stand to miss out on substantial potential revenue.
salestechstar.com
Ionia and Certegy Partner to Launch Largest U.S. BNPL Merchant Network
Ionia, an embedded payments and rewards platform that makes digital finances more rewarding, efficient, and inclusive, announced that it has launched a unique Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering in collaboration with Certegy, a leader in payments and risk management technology. The combination of Ionia’s patented geo-behavioral marketing technology with...
All-Star Team Of Operators Forms Frontier Risk Group To Democratize Cannabis Insurance Access
Frontier Risk Group (FRG) announced its launch on October 19, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. Former CEO of Parallel, Inc., and cannabis industry pioneer James Whitcomb, teamed...
salestechstar.com
Contracts 365 Announces New Contract Management Innovations Powered by Microsoft Azure AI
Using Azure Form Recognizer, Contracts 365 delivers new tools to help customers streamline data extraction and contract processing. Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, announced that it has leveraged Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to bring new innovations to the contract management community.
cryptopotato.com
India Has the 3rd Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study
[PRESS RELEASE – Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 19th October 2022]. The country is home to over 450 active Web3 startups, including four unicorns. India has over 11% of the global Web3 talent, making it the 3rd largest Web3 talent pool in the world. India’s Web3 potential is currently hamstrung by lack...
Comments / 0