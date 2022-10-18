Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
salestechstar.com
Document Management Is The Key To Your Digital Transformation.
You may have heard the term ‘Digital Transformation’ being flouted in meetings & discussions countless times, but have you ever really understood what it means? Digital transformation is the process of completely transforming your manual business processes to digital ones. For example: paper documents to digital files, manual production methods to assembly lines, human interactions to AI based bots, and much more.
crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
salestechstar.com
TechSee and Oracle to Bring Augmented Reality and Computer Vision AI to Oracle Field Service
Oracle and TechSee Partner together to integrate TechSee’s Visual Engagement and Intelligence Capabilities into the Oracle Field Service Platform. TechSee, a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), announced a technology collaboration with Oracle to bring the next generation of visual engagement and AI-powered service automation to Oracle Field Service, providing agents and technicians with augmented reality guidance on their mobile devices over a patented, instant video stream.
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
salestechstar.com
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
ffnews.com
MoneeMint has partnered with Bud to deliver a transparent and personal ethical banking solution to its customers
MoneeMint have announced their partnership with Bud, an open banking platform designed to turn messy financial data into services that accelerate growth. MoneeMint is integrating with Bud’s Engage solutions that will enable MoneeMint to deliver greater transparency, personal and ethical banking experience for their customers. Bud’s core intelligence services...
MailChimp and Black In Fashion Council Partner To Accelerate Black Designers, Entrepreneurs
Intuit Mailchimp and Black In Fashion Council (BIFC) are leveraging commitments to helping Black designers and fashion entrepreneurs accelerate their businesses. In a new partnership, the BIFC and Mailchimp program and capsule collection are supporting and empowering women like Jamaican–American fashion designer Samantha Black of Sammy B, a women’s ready-to-wear clothing line, and Nigerian-Austrian designer Larissa Muehleder of the Muehleder label.
salestechstar.com
Lenovo Global IT Ramps Up HR Digital Transformation with UiPath Automation Technologies Globally
UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that Lenovo has achieved significant productivity and efficiency gains from implementing UiPath automation technologies globally. Lenovo embarked on an enterprise-wide digital transformation with their 3S strategy—Smart IoT, Smart Infrastructure, and Smart Verticals—for industries. The successful digital transformation by Lenovo Group IT was...
salestechstar.com
LeapXpert Introduces Next Generation of Platform, Expanding from Messaging to Voice Calls
The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first to cover external communication needs of enterprise employees – both messaging and voice – while providing full compliance, security, and governance. LeapXpert launched The LeapXpert Communications Platform. Built on the award-winning Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™), which was introduced in 2019,...
salestechstar.com
Allume Group Launches a Comprehensive eCommerce Strategy Certification Program for Brand and Retail Practitioners
Allume Group, the leading destination for knowledge and insights on digital commerce, launches a comprehensive certification program on eCommerce Strategy based on the company’s proven eCommerce Success Framework. Prior to today, practitioners – including brands, brand-enablers, and retailer professionals – could advance their careers and further their company’s success...
salestechstar.com
Introducing Incode Workflows For Organizations Seeking To Accelerate Customer Onboarding Experiences and Maximize Conversion
Orchestration made easy with dynamic business workflows. Incode Technologies Inc., the leading provider of world-class identity solutions, continues to disrupt the identity space, now launching Incode Workflows. Built for businesses to provide users with instant, dynamic, and frictionless onboarding experiences, Incode Workflows ramps-up orchestration with the ability to add rule-based conditional logic to user flows. This advanced functionality helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, and maximizing time to revenue.
salestechstar.com
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
salestechstar.com
HORIBA Europe GmbH Deploys ServiceMax Across Its European Operations to Further Propel Business Transformation
The ServiceMax platform enables operational excellence, while promoting better customer service and business growth. ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, announced HORIBA Europe GmbH has selected and deployed ServiceMax’s field service management platform for the digitization of its service operations across Europe. As part of its global business transformation efforts, HORIBA Europe GmbH is replacing former disparate business processes for field management with a single, outcome-based solution from ServiceMax, to streamline operations, automate previously manual tasks, improve customer service, and ultimately contribute to business growth.
salestechstar.com
Splitit’s New white-label Installments-as-a-Service Experience Delivers Impressive Results With OCM
New white-label, merchant-branded experience achieves a remarkable 41% improvement in total sales and a 54% increase in volume compared to the previous version with OCM brand. Splitit promotes loyalty between OCM and its shoppers through an embedded white-label experience, creating repeat purchases that increase the lifetime value of OCM’s shoppers.
thenewscrypto.com
Taco, an NFT Loyalty Automation Tool, Enables Tezos NFT Support on Shopify
The Taco app has integrated the energy-efficient, Tezos blockchain. Support for Tezos NFTs has been added to Shopify through the Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation Tool. Software development firm Taco Labs Inc. recently announced their programme “Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation” now supports Tezos NFTs on Shopify and has incorporated the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
salestechstar.com
HSBC Partners with Oracle to Accelerate Technology Transformation
Multinational banking group selects Oracle Exadata Cloud Customer to simplify operational management and leverage cloud automation. Oracle CloudWorld — Oracle and HSBC, one of the world’s largest financial services organizations, announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation. Under the multi-year agreement, HSBC will upgrade...
salestechstar.com
TealBook Supplier Diversity Intelligence Platform Now Available On SAP Store
By integrating with SAP Ariba solutions, TealBook’s supplier data platform delivers supplier diversity visibility to customers. TealBook Inc. announced that its Supplier Diversity Intelligence platform is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The platform integrates with the SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance, SAP Ariba Supplier Risk and SAP Ariba Buying solutions and provides users with visibility into small and diverse business certificates within their supply base.
Comments / 0