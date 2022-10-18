Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
salestechstar.com
Foxpoint Announces Joshua Krause as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Business Initiatives
Foxpoint, a leading tech-enabled logistics platform and holding company for OTR leasing, announces the promotion of Joshua Krause to Chief Operating Officer to continue driving business initiatives forward. “Josh’s growth-focused mindset and automotive industry experience enabled him to overhaul the Sales and Marketing functions of our business to increase efficiencies...
Happi
Ulta Beauty Wins Impact Award in WorkJam’s 2022 Jammy Awards
WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, have announced the winners of its inaugural Jammy Awards at its annual WorkJam Days customer conference, which was held in Banff, Alberta, this year. The Jammys honor WorkJam enterprise customers and partners across industries and geographic regions that have made extraordinary efforts...
salestechstar.com
Calabrio Appoints New Leader of Customer Service & Support Team in Mission to Be Trusted Ally for Customers’ Success
Dave Orstad joins Calabrio’s executive team to lead global initiatives in professional services and customer support. Calabrio, the workforce performance company, has hired Dave Orstad as senior vice president of professional services and support, reinforcing the organization’s customer-first culture. Orstad will spearhead Calabrio’s global professional services and customer support teams. As a growing Software as a Service (SaaS) organization, Calabrio has a collective focus on customer satisfaction and retention, and Orstad’s team will primarily own frontline engagement as the need to continuously support customers as a trusted ally has never been more vital.
salestechstar.com
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
salestechstar.com
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams
Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets. “This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Product Challenger in 2022 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center as a Service – CX Global Report
TCN has been recognized as a product challenger for delivering solutions that enable innovative customer experience and associated business benefits expected in the global market. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced it has been recognized...
salestechstar.com
New Avetta Sales VP Brings Decades of Experience
Andy Mckay will lead Avetta’s sales team to help companies needing workforce and supply chain risk management solutions. Avetta, the world’s largest provider of workforce and supply chain risk management solutions, named Andy Mckay as the new sales vice president for APAC. Mckay has more than 20 years international experience in direct sales and managing sales teams, distribution partners, resellers and retail networks for world leading software vendors in the IT sector. He also has expertise in helping companies merge operations into a new company.
getnews.info
Trailblazing “Weisman Worldwide Entertainment” Bridges Entertainment Technologies to Aerospace and Defense
Cory Weisman, founder, and CEO of Weisman Worldwide Entertainment pioneered his company with the vision of presenting advanced technology opportunities for all. He began with a mission to bring global leading technologies to the realms of the Hollywood film and entertainment industry during the internet tech boon in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Back then, the internet was still in its infancy and bandwidth was narrow. There was no real connection between Silicon Valley and Hollywood Producers. Studios, Networks and Production companies alike all wanted and more importantly, needed alternative distribution channels for their content – and the emerging digital internet was it. Weisman left his longtime position at International Creative Management (ICM, one of the Big 3 talent agencies in Hollywood) as Head of New Media and Animation. A department he started after identifying the growth potential in these disciplines. His mission was to find the advanced technology approaches that would support much more than animated shorts or communications on a dial up modem or even cable DSL.
Agriculture Online
Bobcat announces “ride-and-repeat” autonomous mower
Bobcat has announced a new autonomous mowing system in conjunction with a strategic investment in Greenzie, a startup company for outdoor equipment autonomous software. This new zero-turn mower is designed to perform tasks without an onboard operator. “I grew up on a farm and I spent the better part of...
salestechstar.com
HORIBA Europe GmbH Deploys ServiceMax Across Its European Operations to Further Propel Business Transformation
The ServiceMax platform enables operational excellence, while promoting better customer service and business growth. ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, announced HORIBA Europe GmbH has selected and deployed ServiceMax’s field service management platform for the digitization of its service operations across Europe. As part of its global business transformation efforts, HORIBA Europe GmbH is replacing former disparate business processes for field management with a single, outcome-based solution from ServiceMax, to streamline operations, automate previously manual tasks, improve customer service, and ultimately contribute to business growth.
salestechstar.com
Kaleyra Increases Global Sales Team
Kaleyra, Inc. , a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, shared it has grown its global sales team to over 100 strong, a 42.8% increase over 2021. With the CPaaS industry’s value expected to top $10.9 billion in 2022, Kaleyra, one of Juniper’s top five global CPaaS leaders, stands prepared for the next growth phase. Increasing consumer demand calls for robust omnichannel solutions to communicate with customers, and without these solutions enterprise businesses stand to miss out on substantial potential revenue.
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC
Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams. Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne....
salestechstar.com
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
salestechstar.com
Austin Tech Veteran Rod Favaron Joins LeanDNA Board of Directors
LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, announced that software entrepreneur and leader Rod Favaron has joined its board of directors. Recently named among Inc. Magazine’s top 5000 fastest growing companies, LeanDNA’s inventory optimization and execution platform is solving the execution gap in the global supply chain. LeanDNA synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical industries to resolve critical inventory issues.
salestechstar.com
Evgeny Popov Appointed EVP & GM, International Sales, at Verve Group
Ad-tech veteran to elevate visibility, growth operations for demand-side business units in Europe. Verve Group, an advertising technology ecosystem and a part of Media Games Invest, announced that Evgeny Popov has been appointed as EVP & GM, International Sales. The announcement was made by Sameer Sondhi, co-CEO of Verve Group and CRO of Media Games Invest.
salestechstar.com
Allume Group Launches a Comprehensive eCommerce Strategy Certification Program for Brand and Retail Practitioners
Allume Group, the leading destination for knowledge and insights on digital commerce, launches a comprehensive certification program on eCommerce Strategy based on the company’s proven eCommerce Success Framework. Prior to today, practitioners – including brands, brand-enablers, and retailer professionals – could advance their careers and further their company’s success...
salestechstar.com
Square Brings Its Specialized Retail and Appointments Software to Square Terminal For Flexible, Mobile Commerce
With the holiday season around the corner, Square’s seamlessly integrated ecosystem enables sellers to capture sales almost anywhere. As the holidays approach, Square is launching two of its powerful, vertical-specific software solutions, Square for Retail and Square Appointments, on Square Terminal to sellers around the globe. Retailers and beauty and personal care professionals can now offer customers flexible, on-the-go checkout experiences for additional convenience and time savings.
