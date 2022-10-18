Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
Look: Brittney Griner Just Released A Message From Russia
Brittney Griner is currently spending her 32nd birthday behind prison bars in Russia. The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August. Although the past several months have been incredibly challenging for Griner, it sounds like she's trying her best to stay upbeat. On Tuesday, Griner's...
Brittney Griner releases message on her 32nd birthday: 'All the support and love are definitely helping me'
Eight months on from her detainment in Moscow, Brittney Griner is celebrating her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail instead of with her family.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
msn.com
Sports world reacts to sad Brittney Griner news
A person’s birthday is usually a reason for celebration, but that’s probably not the case when you’re spending your birthday locked up in a Russian prison in what is effectively a hostage situation after a trial that was largely considered a political sham. But that’s exactly what’s happening to WNBA superstar Brittney Griner on Tuesday.
Steph Curry makes impassioned plea for Brittney Griner as WNBA star thanks supporters on her birthday
Stephen Curry offered fellow basketball star Brittney Griner a high-profile show of support Tuesday, as the WNBA player marked her 32nd birthday behind bars in Russia. Hours after Griner released a message thanking those fighting to get her home, Curry spoke out in the middle of the Golden State Warriors' championship ring ceremony Tuesday.
Sue Bird explains how WNBA players evolved strategy to advocate for Brittney Griner
Sue Bird joined Kenny Mayne on the Audacy Original Podcast “Hey Mayne” and talked about the WNBA players’ evolution in strategy in advocating for Brittney Griner and what playing in Russia is like.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner’s painful basketball situation revealed
While WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in a Russian prison awaiting a potential deal that could see her released, it was hoped that she might have the opportunity to play the sport that brought her to the country in the first place. However, according to ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn, it’s not an opportunity that Griner wants right now because it would be too “painful.”
Russian fighter jet fires missile on accident near British spy plane over Black Sea, UK says
A Russian fighter jet fired a missile after malfunctioning near a British spy plane over the Black Sea, the United Kingdom's defense ministry said.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 240 of the invasion
Iran has significantly deepened its involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by providing technical support for Russian pilots flying Iranian-made drones to bomb civilian targets, the White House confirmed. The US national security council’s John Kirby said on Thursday that it was the US’s understanding that the Iranian advisers were in Crimea to provide training and maintenance – but not to actually pilot the drones – after Russian forces experienced difficulties in operating the unmanned flying bombs.
