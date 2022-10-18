Read full article on original website
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
Burglars break into couple of Toms River, NJ homes, steal $100K car
TOMS RIVER — Two homes were ransacked and a BMW M8 competition convertible was stolen in two break-ins within an hour of each other Tuesday morning. Police Chief Mitch Little said three men wearing hoodies and face masks got into a house on Hickory Street through an unlocked first-floor window around 5:50 a.m. The pair went through several kitchen drawers, took four pairs of keys and drove off in the BMW valued at well over $100,000.
4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor
A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
NJ Man Beats, Robs 70-Year-Old Bensalem Senior: Police
A New Jersey man is in jail for beating an elderly Pennsylvania man and stealing his money, according to authorities. Investigators believe Tyrick N. Miranda, of New Brunswick, punched a 70-year-old man in the face, knocking him out, before emptying his pockets and stealing his cash, Bensalem police said. Miranda...
Hit-Run Driver In Buddy's BMW Hurts Teen Girl Before Abandoning Car On NJ Turnpike: Police
A 51-year-old Newark man who struck a teenage girl in his friend's BMW abandoned the car on the NJ Turnpike before surrendering to police, authorities said. The 15-year-old girl was crossing Bergen Street at Springfield Avenue when she was struck by Jimmy Jones around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
PHILADELPHIA MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday night after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:20, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 800 block of Campbell Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that Emmanual Wright, 31 of Philadelphia, PA, Assaulted a Family Member and was further at the location in violation of a previously issued Criminal Trespass Warning. Wright was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. Wright was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
Police charge man and woman with drug possession after car stop in East Windsor
A man and a woman were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after the man was stopped by police for allegedly making an improper turn onto Millstone Road, according to the East Windsor Police Department. The driver, a 41-year-old Cherry Hill man, had consented to a search of the vehicle...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Toddler Overdoses On Opioids, Jersey Shore Couple Charged With Endangering: Prosecutor
A Wall Township couple has been charged with endangerment after their toddler overdosed on suspected opioids in the family home, authorities said. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Man held imitation handgun when officer fatally shot him, document shows
The man a Paterson police officer shot last week on Van Houten Street had a Florida address and was holding what investigators later found was an imitation handgun, a state Attorney General’s Office document shows. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, died at the scene of the Oct. 10,...
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
3 teens missing after being together at convenience store in Central Jersey, cops say
Update: The three teens were located, according to police. Three teenagers who were last seen together at a QuickChek store in Piscataway on Monday night are missing, officials said Wednesday. The three were at the convenience store on the corner of Mountain Avenue and William Street around 8:45 p.m., according...
Armed Robber Hits Two WAWA Stores In Lower Bucks County
Police in Lower Southampton and Northampton Twps. are looking to arrest the male in the photo that accompanies this article. He is a thief and he is armed and dangerous. At 2:00 AM on October 17,2022 when people are sleeping , this thief walks into a WAWA located at Bustleton Pike and Street Road. The clerk behind the counter just wants to earn their money and go home. When the thief walks in, he pulls out a silver handgun and demands money. He runs away east on Street Road. Poli9ce are not sure if he had a vehicle waiting for him or if he disappeared into the neighborhood.
Police Blotter: Swing set swiped, theft at two local businesses
On October 3, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, Officer Robert Voorhees was detailed to a motor vehicle crash in the area of the Pennington Circle. Through the crash investigation, Officer Voorhees learned that the driver in the involved vehicle had active warrants for his arrest from Pennington Borough and the City of Trenton. The individual was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing. They were later turned over to the Trenton Police Department.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
3 teens stabbed in fight near NJ high school: police
Three teens were hospitalized Monday after they were stabbed in a brawl near a New Jersey high school.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
