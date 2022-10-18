Police in Lower Southampton and Northampton Twps. are looking to arrest the male in the photo that accompanies this article. He is a thief and he is armed and dangerous. At 2:00 AM on October 17,2022 when people are sleeping , this thief walks into a WAWA located at Bustleton Pike and Street Road. The clerk behind the counter just wants to earn their money and go home. When the thief walks in, he pulls out a silver handgun and demands money. He runs away east on Street Road. Poli9ce are not sure if he had a vehicle waiting for him or if he disappeared into the neighborhood.

