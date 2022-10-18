ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Nevada State Police investigating deadly crash in north valley

Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the north valley. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near the 215 and North Durango drive. Nevada State Police investigating deadly crash in …. Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the north valley. The crash happened just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim

The Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing. Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las …. The Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Girl, 10, leads police, family of fallen officer down Las Vegas Strip for memorial run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old girl, with the help of several mourning police officers, blocked off part of the Las Vegas strip Wednesday afternoon to honor a fallen hero. It has been almost one week since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty. While the department he worked in for 23 years continues to grieve, Fifth Grader Theresa Ann joined them in a mile run down the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fallen officer’s family speaks on his death

Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11:17 p.m.

Tedd’s Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11:17 p.m. Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11:17 p.m. Metro Lt. Jason Johansson holds briefing on homicide. Metro Lt. Jason Johansson holds briefing on homicide. Man wanted in Las Vegas woman’s death also wanted …. A man police consider “armed and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Multi-vehicle collision closes southwest valley roadway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A multi-vehicle crash caused road closures in the southwest valley. According to Metro police, two vehicles traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road collided with a third at the intersection of Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley. Police said that following the collision, the two vehicles continued...
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department. Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing endangered man found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man. Josue Parra-Meza was last seen on Oct. 18 around 2:30 p.m. near his home located near West Ann Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas. Police said Parra-Meza...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles near Flamingo and Fort Apache Road just before 9 p.m. Monday evening. Police told FOX5 two vehicles crashed into a third at the intersection. The two vehicles continued and hit other objects, including a bus...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump man dies in rollover crash

A Pahrump man has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday, Oct. 13. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred just after 11 p.m., along Highway 160 near Mesquite Avenue. “Crews arrived on location and found that vehicle accident as described,” Lewis...
PAHRUMP, NV

