NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
CBS Philly

Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
NBC Sports

Eagles great DeSean is finally back in the NFL, per report

DeSean Jackson’s retirement will have to wait. The greatest deep threat in NFL history is back in the NFL. Jackson, who turns 36 in December, agreed to contract terms with the Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon. The Ravens will be his sixth team in the last...
thecomeback.com

Key Saints players ruled out, several others uncertain

Injuries are part of the deal for any NFL team, but the New Orleans Saints are taking the whole “next man up” thing to a ridiculous level. Head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have already been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. In addition, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, starting tight end Adam Trautman and guard Andrus Peet will miss the game.
