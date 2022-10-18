Texas A&M football started out in the top ten again in the pre season but as in 2021 injuries have derailed the program to an extent and left the Aggies shorthanded in the offensive line and potentially at quarterback for this weekend's contest with South Carolina. Gigem 247 talks about the outlook for both position groups going into the weekend as well as the rest of the season. In addition, we break down some of the changes that could be going on inside the program in the future but that timeline may be a little farther out than you think.

