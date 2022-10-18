Read full article on original website
Related
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. South Carolina predictions
The Texas A&M football team is on the road yet again this coming weekend as the Aggies travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. It is the first A&M game all season in which neither team is ranked, though. The Maroon and White are undefeated against South Carolina, having won...
Everything Buzz Williams said about expectations, returning talent at SEC Tipoff '23
The college basketball season is right around the corner with tipoff just over two weeks away. Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams accompanied by two returners Henry Coleman and Tyrece Radford made the rounds on Wednesday afternoon at the 2022 SEC Tipoff Inside the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.
Home-Grown Cam Scott Set To Visit South Carolina
Forward Cam Scott is a massive target from the 2024 class, and head coach Lamont Paris and company will get a chance to leave a lasting impression this weekend.
A&M's injury situation and the expectations for A&M football going forward (VIP)
Texas A&M football started out in the top ten again in the pre season but as in 2021 injuries have derailed the program to an extent and left the Aggies shorthanded in the offensive line and potentially at quarterback for this weekend's contest with South Carolina. Gigem 247 talks about the outlook for both position groups going into the weekend as well as the rest of the season. In addition, we break down some of the changes that could be going on inside the program in the future but that timeline may be a little farther out than you think.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
coladaily.com
UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair
Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
‘A Real Whopper’: St. Stephen Hunter Crosses Paths With Giant Cottonmouth
A St. Stephen man hunting for deer crossed paths with something much scarier over the weekend: a giant cottonmouth. The post ‘A Real Whopper’: St. Stephen Hunter Crosses Paths With Giant Cottonmouth appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands
Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
wach.com
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South Carolina
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a well-liked store that specializes in selling items such as home decor, furniture, and trinkets, recently stated their plans to open another new location in Columbia, South Carolina, on November 10, 2022.
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry gives clearer timeline for its move from spot near Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has given a better timeline of when it will officially move. The vice chair of the foundry’s board, Roddey Dowd, said they plan to cease operations at the foundry near Uptown sometime during the third quarter of 2023. Many believe...
WLTX.com
Coldest air of the season moves in Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front move through the area later today. Cooler, dry air will settle over the area for most of the workweek. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some frost is possible. A few areas may even reach freezing. The...
WYFF4.com
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
FOX Carolina
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
'We made a mistake': Charlotte mayor demands accountability following WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles said the city of Charlotte will learn from a "mistake" that allowed an uncertified talent coach to secure $417,000 in pandemic-era work without other qualified small business owners getting an equal chance. WFAE's Mike Collins grilled the mayor about WCNC Charlotte's recent investigation...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0