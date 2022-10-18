ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

A&M's injury situation and the expectations for A&M football going forward (VIP)

Texas A&M football started out in the top ten again in the pre season but as in 2021 injuries have derailed the program to an extent and left the Aggies shorthanded in the offensive line and potentially at quarterback for this weekend's contest with South Carolina. Gigem 247 talks about the outlook for both position groups going into the weekend as well as the rest of the season. In addition, we break down some of the changes that could be going on inside the program in the future but that timeline may be a little farther out than you think.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair

Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands

Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Coldest air of the season moves in Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front move through the area later today. Cooler, dry air will settle over the area for most of the workweek. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some frost is possible. A few areas may even reach freezing. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy