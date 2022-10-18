ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register by Friday for conference on combating poverty

Registration is accepted online until Friday for a Community Connections to Prosperity conference that takes place Tuesday at Northwood Technical College's Conference Center. Cost is $125 per person and includes lunch and light snacks.

Attendees will hear about other communities that have implemented innovative programs and projects to create meaningful change with the aim to walk away with skills on how to put ideas into action and make a difference.

Keynote speaker is Deb Brown, a small-town enthusiast. Her practical approach for getting communities into action right away has been shared at national conferences, local visits, service organizations and everything in between. She will be sharing her Idea Friendly Method, a way to involve more people in solving community challenges. Other breakout sessions throughout the day include Community Programs in Action, How to Advocate for your Community, It Takes a Village, and Pathways to Prosperity.

Register at tinyurl.com/yzaem323 . For more information contact Lori Zahrbock, Coalition president, at 715-736-7445.

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County.

