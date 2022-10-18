Read full article on original website
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
T.I. Names Atlanta’s Top 5 Most Influential Rap Albums
T.I. is an articulate, quick-witted gentleman, thus it seemed easy for the 42-year-old to name his top five “most important or influential” Atlanta rap albums. The “Whatever You Like” rapper took on that task when he stopped by Uproxx’s Fresh Pair, hosted by super producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The ATL actor was asked to present his list without anything from his own discography, yet still answered quickly. More from VIBE.comT.I. Trades Threats With Charleston White Over Comments About His SonQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'NEXT: ATL Jacob...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Akademiks Would Snitch On Lil Baby If He Was Ever Hit With RICO Charges
DJ Akademiks has threatened to take his ongoing feud with Lil Baby to the courtroom, should the rapper end up in legal trouble with authorities in Atlanta. While streaming to his Twitch channel on Friday (October 14), Akademiks said that he would not only be willing to testify against Baby in court if the rapper wound up indicted, but that he would show up with evidence.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Migos Beef
Lil Baby has addressed the rumors that there’s a beef brewing between himself and Migos. The Atlanta rap star sat down for an interview with Posted on the Corner on Tuesday (October 18), where he set the record straight on his relationship with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. As Lil...
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model Lanisha Cole, days before he welcomed son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell.
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two
Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Takeoff Are Down For Migos Reunion - On One Condition
Quavo and Takeoff may be handling things as a duo now, but they’re willing to reunite as Migos with Offset under one condition. On the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Quavo asked the podcast crew who they thought could face him and Takeoff in a Verzuz match-up, not including OGs. N.O.R.E. couldn’t decide and instead asked if there was a chance fans would get a one-night-only Migos Verzuz reunion.
thesource.com
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent
Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
Growing Pains: ‘F.N.F’ Producer HitKidd Calls Out GloRilla Over Contract Issues— GloRilla Responds—‘I Haven’t Made Not 1 Red Cent’
After the success of their joint single “F.N.F,” HitKid and GloRilla are involved in a power struggle over ownership of the summer anthem. GloRilla without a doubt delivered one of the biggest songs of the summer with “F.N.F”. The Memphis star dropped the song and it quickly blew up and was accompanied by a raw visual featuring her and her friends who had already gained attention for their cyphers on social media.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes After Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Episode
N.O.R.E. has issued an apologetic response after his latest episode of Drink Champs featuring Kanye West went viral for the wrong reasons. The visual podcast, cohosted by DJ EFN, allowed Ye to elaborate on his conspiracy theories and controversial opinions. Notably, the episode featured West falsely attributing George Floyd’s death to fentanyl.More from VIBE.comDave Chappelle Talks 'Chappelle Show' Struggles, Kanye West On 'Drink Champs'Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview Removed From Revolt & YouTubeKanye West To Purchase Conservative Platform Parler “I’m sorry my fault,” shared the Queens-bred personality on Twitter shortly after the video went live on Sunday (Oct. 16.) The “Banned From...
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
The FADER
Bktherula wants you to vibrate higher
The 20-year-old rapping and singing phenomenon from Atlanta is on a mission to evolve while setting fans free in the process. The future of music will look a lot like Bktherula. The 20-year-old genre-blurring rapper/singer from Atlanta is emblematic of a new cohort of artists who, while reverent to their forebears, are mostly concerned with their own personal and artistic evolution above all else. They move forward and never back, no matter how tempting — and lucrative — it could be to retread their past steps.
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Drops In March: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” will be a smash hit next year. One of the best Jumpman efforts of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This shoe was beloved at the time thanks to its unique aesthetic that even contained shark teeth on the midsole. It is a sneaker that has a storied history, and there are plenty of amazing colorways to be had. In 2023, some fantastic Jordan 5 colorways will be hitting the market, including this “UNC” model below.
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
Megan Thee Stallion Serves A Look In An All White Ensemble
Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo set of her rocking an all-white monochromatic look that we love!
