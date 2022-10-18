ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One rushed to Lawrence hospital after morning water rescue call

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was rushed to a Lawrence hospital after they were found during a morning water rescue call. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of 200 Indiana St. - Burcham Park - with reports of a person in the water.
LAWRENCE, KS
kttn.com

One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35

A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
CAMERON, MO
KOLR10 News

Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KSNT News

UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A male suspect has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire. The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The male suspect, identified as Nathaniel […]
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident

A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
MEADVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
TOPEKA, KS
