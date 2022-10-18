Read full article on original website
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Lenexa Wednesday afternoon
One person died after crashing into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa. The crash happened near 87th Street and Pflumm Road.
Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
KMBC.com
Crash involving Blue Springs police cruiser, another vehicle injures officer, 2 others
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs police cruiser and a minivan collided Tuesday evening, injuring an officer and two others. The wreck at Missouri 7 Highway and R.D. Mize Road was reported at 5 p.m. The Blue Springs police chief told KMBC that the police officer was responding...
Man accused of setting fire that damaged Kan. home, 3 other buildings
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the report of a house fire at 710 SW Polk Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy...
WIBW
One rushed to Lawrence hospital after morning water rescue call
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was rushed to a Lawrence hospital after they were found during a morning water rescue call. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of 200 Indiana St. - Burcham Park - with reports of a person in the water.
kttn.com
One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35
A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
Suspect arrested in connection to large Topeka house fire
A man was arrested Monday with three counts of suspected arson in connection to a Topeka house fire.
UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A male suspect has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire. The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The male suspect, identified as Nathaniel […]
Kansas man injured after SUV strikes MODOT sign, rolls
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Dustin A. Cox, 20, Bonner Springs, Kansas, was northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron. The SUV traveled off...
northwestmoinfo.com
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
Driver injured after truck became wedged under Kan. bridge
DOUGLAS COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident Monday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's office, a dump truck driven by a 63-year-old was northbound on E 1600 Road, the extension of O'Connell Road in Lawrence. He failed to lower the dump bed before...
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
