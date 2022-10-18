Read full article on original website
I’m a size 4 & my bestie’s a 14 – we tried the same outfits including crop tops & babydoll dresses
TWO women have shared their Princess Polly clothing haul where they slay in the same outfits and have very different sizes. One a size four and the other a size fourteen, the pair try on cute clothing items that can go from day to night. Clothing brand Princess Polly makes...
Kate Hudson Wore a Sheer Cutout Gown in the Most Unexpected Color Combo
Which celebrity is most responsible for the return of early aughts fashion trends? It's a real whodunnit, but Kate Hudson is high up among the list of suspects, especially when concerning the comeback of the most unexpected color combo: Chocolate brown and gold. The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside costars Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monae, at the closing evening of the London Film Festival on Sunday, October 16.
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Kate Middleton Comforts Her Feet in $27 Alice Bow Insoles & $5 Tights While Wearing High Heels for Hours
Kate Middleton is partial to a sharp pair of pumps — after all, pointed-toe styles have been in the Princess of Wales’ rotation for years. However, the cause for how she wears the style for hours on end has been revealed, thanks to Alice Bow. In July, “My...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Kate Hudson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Fiance Danny Fujikawa at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Pics
Happy couple alert! Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a plunging gown with no bra while making a rare red carpet appearance with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, during the premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Sunday, October 16. The actress, 43, wore a chocolate...
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Custom Thom Browne Corset Dress at Academy Museum Gala
Julia Roberts suited up for the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles in a sophisticated black and white ensemble. The actress wore a custom Thom Browne dress featuring a drop waist trouser skirt, a matching oversize jacket with grosgrain tipping and a black silk corset. Underneath the corset Roberts wore a white shirt with vertical gray stripes. She went for minimal jewelry, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and a diamond pendant necklace.
Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots
Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon
The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
Shania Twain Rocks Iconic Leopard Print Thigh-High Boots in New Post
Shania Twain knows how to show off some leopard print, thigh-high boots without having the… The post Shania Twain Rocks Iconic Leopard Print Thigh-High Boots in New Post appeared first on Outsider.
George Clooney and Wife Amal Hit the Red Carpet for Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles Premiere
Amal Clooney accompanied husband George Clooney to the L.A. premiere of his upcoming Julia Roberts-costarring film Ticket to Paradise, in theaters Friday George Clooney was joined by wife Amal Clooney on the red carpet for Ticket to Paradise's Los Angeles premiere. On Monday, the Ocean's franchise star, 61, and wife Amal, 44, were on hand at the Regency Village Theatre alongside the film's costars Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, as well as director Ol Parker. George wore a silver suit while Amal opted for a red patterned dress from Alexander McQueen's ...
Kate Middleton Chicly Steps Into Fall in Dolce & Gabbana Coat and Classic Pumps to Thank Volunteers in Windsor
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton was dressed in timeless attire while thanking volunteers and operational staff this morning in Windsor, England. Arriving in Windsor with Prince William, the Princess of Wales...
Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump Following Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a bumpdate! The former Victoria's Secret model took to her Instagram Stories Saturday to show off her growing baby bump in a slinky blank dress. Tagging the brand, Bumpsuit, Prinsloo zoomed in on her belly while giving her followers a look at her sleek, black outfit. The 34-year-old mother of two paired the look with some black combat boots. Prinsloo was all smiles in the video, her latest pregnancy update since revealing she was expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine, last month.
See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Tearful Reaction to Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Exit
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey. You weren't the only one reaching for the tissues after Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars. After the actress bowed out of the competition due to health concerns, Kaley Cuoco shared her tearful reaction to Instagram. During...
Alex Scott showcases her gorgeous curves in a strapless leopard print gown as she graces the red carpet at the National Television Awards
Alex Scott looked sensational as she arrived at the National Television Awards at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday. The former footballer star, 37, slipped into a strapless black leopard print gown which hugged every inch of her incredible figure. Alex completed the stunning look with matching opera...
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Anne Hathaway's Backless Dress Is Dripping in Sequins and Metallic Beads
Anne Hathaway elegantly graced the red carpet at the Getty Center in Los Angeles for Elle's 29th annual Women in Hollywood celebration Monday night. Wearing a Ralph Lauren gown straight off the spring 2023 runway, the 39-year-old "WeCrashed" star was one of eight honorees at the event. Hathaway, whose stylist...
Kate Hudson Went Full Mermaidcore in a Lavender Bandeau and Sequins
When your long blonde waves reach your waist, be like Kate Hudson: Lean into mermaidcore. The 43-year-old, who stars alongside Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, walked the red carpet at the Madrid premiere of the Rian Johnson film in a Halpern halter dress that could make Ariel drool.
