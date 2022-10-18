Read full article on original website
US figure skaters still waiting despite Russian doping investigation
Every once in a while, Nathan Chen and the rest of the American figure skaters who finished second in the team event at the Beijing Olympics will get on a group chat and catch up on everything happening in their lives. Things that aren't happening, too, like a medal ceremony...
MacKinnon, Nichushkin power Avalanche past Wild
Nathan MacKinnon netted a goal and collected 2 assists, Alexander Gerorgiev stopped 36 shots, helping the Avalanche earn a 6-3 win over Wild. MacKinnon has three straight multipoint games (two goals, five assists). Samuel Girard had one goal and one assist for the Avalanche (2-1-0). Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Pionk scores twice, gives Jets OT victory against Avalanche
DENVER -- Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Pionk won it with a slap shot from the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1 with Adam Lowry.
Iran Olympic chief says no punishment coming for Elnaz Rekabi, but concern remains
SEOUL, South Korea -- The president of Iran's national Olympic committee said Thursday that competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi will not be punished or suspended after competing in South Korea over the weekend without wearing her nation's mandatory headscarf. Supporters of Rekabi, however, remain worried for the 33-year-old climber as other...
Calls for FIFA to kick England's World Cup Group B opponents Iran out of 2022 Qatar World Cup after breaching laws by banning women from playing football games
England are waiting on the outcome of a legal challenge which could force FIFA to throw Group B opponents Iran out of the World Cup. A formal request has been sent to the FIFA Council and president Gianni Infantino to suspend the Iranian Football Federation. FIFA referee Mohammad Reza Faghani,...
Vrana of Red Wings to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the...
Norway Intel Agency Takes Over Probe Into Drone Sightings
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway's domestic security agency on Wednesday took over investigations of drone sightings near key infrastructure sites hours after the airport in the country's second-largest city briefly closed due to area residents spotting at least one drone nearby. Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s main naval...
