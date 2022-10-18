ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos fall to Chargers in Los Angeles in overtime

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGp22_0idUs80300

Orange Zone: Firefighter is dedicated to his community and Broncos Country 02:38

Justin Herbert didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. For once, it didn't matter thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers special teams.

Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, as the Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the ball and fell to the ground before being picked up by teammates. The ninth-year kicker was inactive for last week's game against Cleveland due to a quadriceps injury.

Hopkins' heroics were set up when Deane Leonard recovered a muffed punt at the Denver 28-yard line.

Herbert, who is still recovering from fractured rib cartilage from a hit one month ago, appreciated Hopkins being able to gut it out.

"We've got so much respect for him. For him to go out there and play and put up with some pain like that, it was great to see," said Herbert, whose 56 attempts without a TD pass is an NFL record in a win.

Coach Brandon Staley said Hopkins' hamstring kind of cramped up early, but started to loosen up during the second half.

"You can't say enough about him hanging in there," Staley said. "At the end we had no choice. We were going to kick no matter what."

Hopkins has five games with four or more field goals. It is also the first OT game-winner of his career.

"I was trying to focus on a little backswing and just get through the ball. And that was it," Hopkins said. "I wasn't thinking about the circumstance or anything like that."

The Chargers have won three straight to improve to 4-2. They are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. It is the first time in franchise history they have rallied from a double-digit deficit at the end of the first quarter to win.

Los Angeles was down 14-3 at the end of the first quarter last Sunday in Cleveland before pulling out a 30-28 win.

This game appeared to be headed toward a tie until Denver's Montrell Washington muffed JK Scott's punt at the Broncos 32-yard line. It was recovered by Deane Leonard at the 28.

Washington called for a fair catch, but Denver safety P.J. Locke didn't hear Washington and tried to block Ja'Sir Taylor when Locke bumped into Washington.

"I just saw the returner running up, he was kind of relaxed, and then his teammate was just standing there," Taylor said. "At first, if you go back, I paused a little bit, and then it just clicked in my head like, 'Oh, just throw him onto the returner.' And it happened, and the ball came out."

Herbert, who completed 37 of 57 for 238 yards and an interception, passed to Mike Williams for 9 yards on third-and-12 from the Denver 30 to get Hopkins closer.

Russell Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who dropped a game in overtime for the second straight week.

"We felt like we could have won the game, and then we had the fluke play at the end. It didn't work out, but everybody is together," Wilson said.

Denver jumped out to a 10-0 lead with scores on the first two drives. Brandon McManus was good from 51 yards midway through the first, and Wilson found a wide-open Greg Dulcich for a 39-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the quarter.

Dulcich's TD was the first of his career and the Broncos' first in 87 minutes, 54 seconds.

The Chargers answered on their ensuing possession, putting together a 15-play, 82-yard drive that was capped by Austin Ekeler's 6-yard run up the middle with his linemen helping him get across the goal line.

Following a Denver three-and-out, Los Angeles evened it at 10 on Hopkins' 37-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining in the half.

The Broncos were not content to run out the clock though. KJ Hamler hauled in a 47-yard pass to the LA 28. Denver got to the Chargers 9 before McManus was good from 27 yards.

The Chargers tied it on their first drive of the third quarter when Hopkins split the uprights from 31 yards.

The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter. McManus was good from 48 yards after Baron Browning picked off Herbert. The Chargers answered with Hopkins making it from 35.

"This is very disappointing," Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We had some opportunities there, and we've got to execute at a higher level. We've got to come up with some better plays."

IT'S OVER

Herbert had a 26-game TD pass streak snapped. It was the third-best run in franchise history and second-longest active streak in the league.

FLAG NIGHT

The teams combined for 19 penalties and a season-high 240 yards. The Broncos were flagged 10 times for 151 yards, the 24th time since 2000 a team has drawn more than 150 penalty yards, according to TruMedia.

The Broncos had four pass interference calls for 87 yards.

Ron Torbert's crew had been conservative coming into the game. In their four previous contests this season, they averaged 12 flags for 92.8 yards.

DISTRIBUTING THE BALL

Wilson's first nine completions were to nine different players. According to the NFL, he is the first player to complete his first nine attempts of a game to nine different receivers since at least 1991, when play-by-play data was first recorded.

INJURIES

Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Broncos: Hackett said CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) and LB Aaron Patrick (knee) were sidelined during the game.

By JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching: 'I could've helped make a difference but apparently not'

With Javonte Williams done for the season due to a torn ACL, Melvin Gordon was expected to take over as the Denver Broncos lead running back. That wasn't the case during the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6, as Gordon was limited to just three carries for eight yards and eight snaps, all of which came in the first half.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 takeaways from Week 6 loss vs. Chargers

Another week, another utterly disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. This past Monday, the Broncos lost to their division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. This loss makes the Broncos 0-2 in their AFC West matchups so far this season. As it stands right now, there seem to be more questions than answers regarding what is troubling the team. Let’s discuss some of the takeaways from the Broncos’ Week 6 loss.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Damarri Mathis flagged for pass interference 4 times in Broncos loss

On the first play of Damarri Mathis' first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty.Mathis' day got better, but it also got worse.When the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss was finished Monday night, Mathis had been flagged for pass interference a whopping four times for an even more whopping 87 penalty yards — the fifth-most by a single player in any single game since the 2000 NFL season.Mathis faced up to questions in the SoFi Stadium visitors' locker room after the game, and the fourth-round pick from Pitt didn't cry foul over all those flags."Just need to...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa says he lost consciousness after being hit

MIAMI -- Speaking Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion on Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he remembers most of that night but lost consciousness after a hit that sent him to a hospital. He was concussed in Miami's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

ATLANTA — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at...
ATHENS, GA
CBS Miami

Aaron Ekblad's IR placement leaves Panthers with more questions than answers on defense

SUNRISE - The Florida Panthers started the season with some question marks on defense, but unfortunately, after one week of play, the questions have gotten a bit bigger. Number one defenseman Aaron Ekblad was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Brandom Montour is also out with an injury although that is short-term.The Ekblad injury does give the Panthers some salary cap space, so unlike their game in Boston, they will not have to play shorthanded. It will be up to the forwards to come back and help the defense more now and up to the goaltenders to not just play well and...
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy