Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Hypebae
Hanifa Goes Bold With FW2022 Collection
Designed by Anifa Mvuema, Hanifa has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The brand’s latest line arrives with a special live shopping session with Mvuemba and style expert Jenne Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Featuring richly saturated dresses, complete with edgy cut-outs and asymmetrical silhouettes, the brand’s latest collection...
Complex
McCain Drops Breakfast Pockets Pockets Clothing Capsule Designed by Hayley Elsaesser
McCain has been in the food pocket game for decades, but for their new Breakfast Pockets—think Pizza Pockets, but for breakfast—they’re doing something different by launching a limited-edition clothing capsule inspired by the grab-and-go, microwavable staple. The collection comes with insulated pockets to keep your Breakfast Pockets warm wherever you go.
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Plus Takes On A Bamboo-Inspired Outfit
As one of the best selling silhouettes for the Beaverton-based brand, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to indulge in casts ideal for the ensuing season. Next up is a fall-friendly bamboo-inspired look. Establishing a dominant shading of muted lime green across its neoprene upper, seldom crisp white hues paint the...
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023
It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold
Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach. The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis. Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s...
Hypebae
Raf Simons Makes His UK Debut at London Fashion Week
Raf Simons has finally made his U.K. debut, and it was a show to remember. As part of the rescheduled series of LFW events that came after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Simons’ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase was one of the most highly-anticipated, for good reason. Blurring the...
hypebeast.com
Rihanna Releases New “Sport” Line for Her Savage X Fenty Brand
Fresh off the heels of her NFL Super Bowl announcement, multi-hyphenate talent and business mogul, Rihanna, has just added another notch to her belt with the release of a new Sport line for her Savage X Fenty brand. Rihanna has seen tremendous success when she first launched the SXF label...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton
“This is not a wussie handbag,” Peter Marino deadpanned about his pitch-black contribution to Louis Vuitton’s latest Artycapucines collection, composed of leather straps, nail heads and medieval-inspired hardware. The American architect was one of six contemporary artists Vuitton conscripted to create a unique version of its Capucines handbag, which will be sold in a limited edition of 200 in Vuitton boutiques worldwide. Each is priced at 8,000 euros.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens Museum Marino said his accessory design, undeniably...
hypebeast.com
"Cement Grey" Tones Hit the Air Jordan 1 Mid
A slew of Jordan Brand releases are in the pipeline for the rest of 2022, and the Air Jordan 1 Mid is maintaining a steady stream of consecutive hits. From the “Alternative Bred” colorway to the space-themed “Exploration Unit” collection, the silhouette is continuing its journey to the top with an all-new “Cement Grey” rendition.
Chloë Grace Moretz Channels Sci-Fi Glamour with Mirrored Fish Scale Top & Chrome Sandals at ‘The Peripheral’ LA Premiere
Chloë Grace Moretz attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video television show “The Peripheral” held at the Ace Hotel in reflective fashions. Joined by many of her co-stars, Moretz turned heads on the carpet wearing a mirrored top and metallic footwear to match. The cropped halter-style tee was created with layers of mirrored panels in a fish scale pattern, creating a futuristic sci-fi armored effect. For bottoms, Moretz donned a high-waisted black maxi skirt that parted in towards the bottom hem, the front slit shining a spotlight on her shoes. Amidst all the statement-making pieces, Moretz opted to...
Max Mara Unveils Permanent Artwork at Brand’s Milan Flagship
MILAN — Max Mara is making sure its flagship here is one of a kind. The Italian fashion brand, collaborating with the founding family’s contemporary art museum Collezione Maramotti, on Tuesday unveiled a site-specific artwork created by French artist Eva Jospin and called “Microclima.”More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumFederica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Inside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti' Jospin created a metal glasshouse on the top floor of the store that is both intimate yet also in strict relation with the outdoors. The entrance of the boutique is on the central shopping street Corso Vittorio...
Bulgari Designer Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani on His Denim Obsession, Collecting Pens and His Award-Winning Watches
Bulgari’s Naples-born, Rome-raised product creation executive director, Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, is a man of numerous talents. A healthy obsession with how luxury objects should look and operate means that anything more than a passing chat with him is liable to be complemented by spontaneous visual embellishment, as he makes sweeping gestures with pen on paper as he talks. Indeed, his sketches of watches, jewelry, cars and so much else pepper his Instagram feed (where, first and foremost, he calls himself an “industrial designer”) and are constant companions wherever he goes. Now in his early 50s, Stigliani began his career at Fiat...
Harper's Bazaar
Ganni’s First Beauty Collection Is Here
With its casual-cool and sustainable designs worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, Danish brand Ganni is a favorite among fashion insiders on and off the runway. To expand its influence even further, Ganni just dropped its first beauty range in collaboration with Submission Beauty.
Inside Emily Ratajkowski’s New ’70s-Inspired SoHo Office
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski is starting fresh. The model founded a swimwear line, Inamorata, in 2017 along with her friend Kat Mendenhall. Since then, the...
Bikerumor
Crank Brothers releases signature edition Fabio Wilmer Stamp 7 flat pedals
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Joining their limited edition Splatter Stamp mountain bike shoes, these Crank Brothers Signature Edition Fabio Wilmer Stamp 7 pedals get a black and silver finish with gold accents. Available in two sizes to fit different size...
Complex
Hanifa Launches Fall/Winter 2022 Presentation, Live Shopping Session
Hanifa, the global luxury brand founded by Anifa Mvuemba, rolled out its Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Monday. As announced in the days leading up to the reveal, Monday’s presentation (available here) was followed by a live shopping session with Mvuemba, who was joined by @highlowluxxe. Below, get a closer...
