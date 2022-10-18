It wasn’t lost on anyone attending Paris fashion week this season that shows are growing into pop culture events ever closer to the world of entertainment, with flocks of multi-hyphenate celebrities (and their vast entourages) taking over the front rows, and unleashing frenzy outside the venues and on social media. Even A-list influencers, a term that today gives off a slight scent of the passé, receded into the shadows of less prominent seat assignments. Is fashion (as in clothing) fading into a sort of corollary to the buzz generated by these theatrics, with designers and creative directors adding the role of impresario to their CVs? Are garments turning into the sidelined Cinderellas of fashion month?

2 DAYS AGO