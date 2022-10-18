Read full article on original website
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
Hypebae
Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection
Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
hypebeast.com
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
PopSugar
Free People Teamed Up With Anna Sui on the Boho Collection of Our Dreams
Leave it to Free People to debut the most elevated, bohemian-inspired collection of our dreams — and in collaboration with one of our favorite designers, no less. The brand has partnered with famed fashion designer Anna Sui on a capsule collection that encompasses all of the same earthy, patterned styles we know and love from Free People, now with an edgier flair — provided by Sui's signature design style.
sneakernews.com
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags
Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold
Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach. The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis. Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s...
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023
It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
Harper's Bazaar
Ganni’s First Beauty Collection Is Here
With its casual-cool and sustainable designs worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, Danish brand Ganni is a favorite among fashion insiders on and off the runway. To expand its influence even further, Ganni just dropped its first beauty range in collaboration with Submission Beauty.
hypebeast.com
"Cement Grey" Tones Hit the Air Jordan 1 Mid
A slew of Jordan Brand releases are in the pipeline for the rest of 2022, and the Air Jordan 1 Mid is maintaining a steady stream of consecutive hits. From the “Alternative Bred” colorway to the space-themed “Exploration Unit” collection, the silhouette is continuing its journey to the top with an all-new “Cement Grey” rendition.
Hypebae
A Closer Look at Palace's Debut Womenswear Collection With Gucci
Believe it or not, Palace has never actually had a full womens’ collection before. Sure, the London-based streetwear brand has dipped its toe into the waters of womenswear in the past (think Palace x Rapha or PalaceCK, for example) but this new Gucci collection marks the first time that the brand will be showcasing a fully-fledged collection and as major fans of the brand, we’re pretty excited.
It wasn’t lost on anyone attending Paris fashion week this season that shows are growing into pop culture events ever closer to the world of entertainment, with flocks of multi-hyphenate celebrities (and their vast entourages) taking over the front rows, and unleashing frenzy outside the venues and on social media. Even A-list influencers, a term that today gives off a slight scent of the passé, receded into the shadows of less prominent seat assignments. Is fashion (as in clothing) fading into a sort of corollary to the buzz generated by these theatrics, with designers and creative directors adding the role of impresario to their CVs? Are garments turning into the sidelined Cinderellas of fashion month?
EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton
“This is not a wussie handbag,” Peter Marino deadpanned about his pitch-black contribution to Louis Vuitton’s latest Artycapucines collection, composed of leather straps, nail heads and medieval-inspired hardware. The American architect was one of six contemporary artists Vuitton conscripted to create a unique version of its Capucines handbag, which will be sold in a limited edition of 200 in Vuitton boutiques worldwide. Each is priced at 8,000 euros.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens Museum Marino said his accessory design, undeniably...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Britt’s Pick: Yael Designs’ Opal Tesserae Necklace
October is more than halfway over (how?!), and there are way too many wonderful opal treasures out there to fit in a month’s worth of digital jewelry content. But let’s give it our best, shall we? With this pretty pendant from the San Francisco–based Yael Designs, we touch on a style that combines a series of smaller opals to create an absolutely gorgeous—and very everyday wearable—look.
Hypebae
Maison Margiela Unveils Tabi Toe-Inspired Shopping Bag
Haute couture label Maison Margiela has unveiled a new staple, dubbed the “Tabi Toe Shopping Bag.” The Parisian imprint takes its beloved Japanese-inspired Tabi boot into an updated accessories range by tossing the silhouette onto a large-size tote shape. The news comes shortly after the label reimagined John Galliano’s debut handbag collection into a mini baby size.
travelnoire.com
Gucci Takes Over Luxury Hotel The Savoy With Luggage Collection
Gucci has taken over the UK’s first-ever luxury hotel, The Savoy. The famous luxury brand is using the Savoy Tea Shop to showcase its latest luggage collection on the ground floor of the famous hotel for the next three months. The installation celebrates Gucci’s contribution to travel luggage and...
Elle
Roksanda Collaborates With Barbour International On A Colourful Outerwear Collection
The SS23 show season was full of unexpected moments, from Bella Hadid being spray painted with a dress at Coperni and Kim Kardashian collaborating on a collection for Dolce & Gabbana, to Paris Hilton closing Versace in a sparkly pink chainmail dress. But while Fashion Week might be over, the surprises certainly aren't...
