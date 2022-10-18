ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bobby Bones Show

Using These 10 Emojis May Show Your Age

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nq0GP_0idUqnq300
Photo: AFP

Some discussions on Reddit have found that there are about 10 emojis that signal to the younger generations that you might be "old" and "out of touch." So they suggest not using these if one doesn't want to show their age when communicating online.

The worst one? The thumbs up emoji. They say it's too ambiguous, sometimes hostile, and can be interpreted to mean someone is angry with them. These are the top 10 worst emojis to use right now if you want to give away your age:

  • Thumbs up 👍🏼
  • Red love heart ❤️
  • OK hand 👌🏻
  • Green checkmark ✅
  • Smiling poop 💩
  • Loud crying face 😭
  • Monkey covering eyes 🙈
  • Clapping hands 👏🏼
  • Lipstick kiss mark 💋
  • Cringing face 😬

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
techunwrapped.com

This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
The Independent

Doctor shares video removing 23 contact lenses from a forgetful patient’s eye

A California doctor has shared a bizarre video of her removing 23 contact lenses from a forgetful patient’s eye.Ophthalmologist Dr Katerina Kurteeva’s video of her pulling out one contact lens after another has now gone viral with more than a million views.According to her Instagram post, the patient put in a new contact lens every day for 23 days but never took the others out.“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept putting in a new one every morning,” she posted on the California Eye Associates page. “I got to deliver the contact...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy