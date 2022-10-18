ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council explores avenues to make eviction defense program permanent

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to explore making the city's Eviction Defense Program — created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic — a permanent program. The city's long-standing eviction moratorium due to COVID-19 hardship is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Surf company CEO based in OC to be honored as Oceana's ocean champion

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Celebrities, ocean enthusiasts and environmentalists will all gather for a gala and fundraising event in Laguna Beach. Among the honorees at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party will be a surf industry legend. Paul Naudé is the CEO of Vissla and president of the Surf Industry Members Association. And he's been named Oceana’s Ocean Champion this year.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 3rd weekend shutdown

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through the weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly advised” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
CORONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy