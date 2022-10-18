Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Victim in Myrtle Beach homicide died of blunt force trauma from an assault
The man who was found dead near Highway 501 early Monday morning died of blunt force injuries from an assault, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the deceased as 45-year-old Brian Durost, who was homeless and lived in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police...
WMBF
Homeless man identified as victim in Myrtle Beach homicide investigation, Coroner’s Office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide. Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North. Myrtle Beach police...
myhorrynews.com
SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
Homeless man assaulted, killed in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the […]
Hemingway man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with Homicide by Child Abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies […]
WMBF
‘This is one that I’ll never forget:’ Myrtle Beach Police Chief gives 1-on-1 interview on Brittanee Drexel case
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For over half of the roughly two decades Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock has been in law enforcement, Brittanee Drexel’s case has existed. Prock was assigned to the case in 2013, four years after Drexel went missing, and one year after Raymond Moody, Drexel’s killer was named a person of interest.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach man died at a hospital after being taken there from the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail. According to the City of Myrtle Beach online records, Brandon Campbell, 30, was arrested for public intoxication Wednesday evening, just before 6:30 p.m.
Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
WCNC
After 13 years, family of Brittanee Drexel, girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach, gets justice
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Brittanee Drexel, a teenage girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009 and was never seen alive again. Raymond Moody, 62, plead guilty to the murder charge in a Georgetown County,...
wpde.com
Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
abccolumbia.com
Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in the ’09 murder of Brittanee Drexel
Georgetown, S.C. (WCIV)–The man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel pleaded guilty Wednesday in Georgetown County. Raymond Moody was arrested in May for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Drexel in 2009. Drexel, a native of Rochester, New York, disappeared in Myrtle Beach while vacationing on spring break. Moody had...
wdkx.com
The Man Who Is A Suspect In The Death Of Gates Teen Britney Drexel Appears In South Carolina Court
Raymond Moody, the man who is a suspect in the death of Gates teen Britney Drexel 13 years ago is appearing in court today in South Carolina. The body of Britney was found last May in a wooded area in Georgetown County in South Carolina. Reports say Raymond Moody confessed...
WMBF
Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called to the wreck around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea.
Drexel family statements: Their words to their daughter’s killer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an emotional day in the Georgetown County Courthouse as Brittanee Drexel’s family gave their victim impact statements before Raymond Moody’s sentencing. Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and afterward, Drexel’s family talked about the loss of the years of a young life their […]
Horry County oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated building had known structural damage for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in an Horry County oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead. The lawsuit claims the […]
iheart.com
Moody Pleads Guilty to Drexel Murder, Gets Life Without Parole
UPDATE: The man who confessed this year to the 2009 kidnapping and murder of Brittanee Drexel has been sentenced to the rest of his life in prison. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty at a hearing in Georgetown County, South Carolina. The prosecution says Drexel accompanied Moody to a campsite to smoke...
WMBF
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens. The funeral for the three will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 111 Grainger Road in Conway. Authorities found Jim and...
wpde.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
