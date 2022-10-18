ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

myhorrynews.com

SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with Homicide by Child Abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
DILLON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in the ’09 murder of Brittanee Drexel

Georgetown, S.C. (WCIV)–The man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel pleaded guilty Wednesday in Georgetown County. Raymond Moody was arrested in May for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Drexel in 2009. Drexel, a native of Rochester, New York, disappeared in Myrtle Beach while vacationing on spring break. Moody had...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Drexel family statements: Their words to their daughter’s killer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an emotional day in the Georgetown County Courthouse as Brittanee Drexel’s family gave their victim impact statements before Raymond Moody’s sentencing.  Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and afterward, Drexel’s family talked about the loss of the years of a young life their […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Moody Pleads Guilty to Drexel Murder, Gets Life Without Parole

UPDATE: The man who confessed this year to the 2009 kidnapping and murder of Brittanee Drexel has been sentenced to the rest of his life in prison. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty at a hearing in Georgetown County, South Carolina. The prosecution says Drexel accompanied Moody to a campsite to smoke...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

