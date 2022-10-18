ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Brittney Griner Just Released A Message From Russia

Brittney Griner is currently spending her 32nd birthday behind prison bars in Russia. The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August. Although the past several months have been incredibly challenging for Griner, it sounds like she's trying her best to stay upbeat. On Tuesday, Griner's...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Sports world reacts to sad Brittney Griner news

A person’s birthday is usually a reason for celebration, but that’s probably not the case when you’re spending your birthday locked up in a Russian prison in what is effectively a hostage situation after a trial that was largely considered a political sham. But that’s exactly what’s happening to WNBA superstar Brittney Griner on Tuesday.
Brittney Griner’s painful basketball situation revealed

While WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in a Russian prison awaiting a potential deal that could see her released, it was hoped that she might have the opportunity to play the sport that brought her to the country in the first place. However, according to ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn, it’s not an opportunity that Griner wants right now because it would be too “painful.”

