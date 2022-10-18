Read full article on original website
BBC
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
BBC
TransPennine Express apologises over string of train cancellations
TransPennine Express (TPE) has apologised after a string of train cancellations left customers without key services across northern England. On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said rail services were in "meltdown", while Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor, said she was "fed up". The problems continued on Thursday, with reports...
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
Sir Rod Stewart rents home for family of seven Ukrainian refugees
Sir Rod Stewart says he is using his “power” as a knight to help others, after renting a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees.The singer said he usually keeps “all my charitable efforts nice and quiet,” but hoped that by making his actions public, they might inspire others to help too.Sir Rod has provided support to Ukrainian couple Rostylsav and Olena and their five children, paying rent and bills for the Berkshire property for at least a year, according to The Mirror.The family, who arrived in the UK without speaking any English, are “lovely… so polite” and “all...
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
BBC
Leeds fire: Investigation into city centre blaze begins
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a building under renovation in Leeds city centre. The blaze at the vacant Leonardo building, near Millennium Square, broke out at around 19:50 BST on Saturday. No injuries have been reported but the fire "had the potential" to...
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
BBC
Scarborough dog attack: Woman dragged to floor and bitten
A woman was dragged to the floor and bitten on the leg in a dog attack in North Yorkshire. The woman and her friend were walking their dogs in Holbeck Hill, Scarborough, on Monday morning when they were approached, police said. A dog, thought to be an English bull terrier,...
Hospital apologise to WWII RAF veteran, 95, who trained at Bletchley Park after he was forced to wait 26 HOURS in corridor on A&E trolley before being given a bed
A WWII veteran, 95, spent 26 hours stuck on a corridor languishing on an A&E trolley while awaiting admission onto a ward. Stanley Solomons, who trained at the top secret Bletchley Park code cracking station fell ill at the nursing home where he lives in Nottingham over the weekend. He...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on pregnancy: 'A baby seems to bring light to things'
A tiny pair of shoes, placed in front of a board bearing a few simple words: 'Baby Love. Due April 2023.'. With that one post on Instagram, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love - the British wheelchair basketball stars who went viral after announcing their engagement in 2020 - threatened to break the internet once more. This time, it was with the news that Williams was pregnant.
Beach balls and lime green loos: a brief stop at Britain’s worst services
There are various points of interest on the M62 between Manchester and Leeds. The farmhouse sandwiched between the fast lanes near Huddersfield; the sign marking the highest point of England’s motorway network; the moors where Ian Brady and Myra Hindley buried their victims. To this list we may now...
Britain’s worst motorway services revealed
A motorway services in West Yorkshire has been ranked the worst in Britain.Hartshead Moor East is the least popular out of 119 services analysed, according to a survey of 31,000 visitors by watchdog Transport Focus.The Welcome Break-owned site on the M62 near Huddersfield received an overall satisfaction rating of just 80%.Only three out of four (75%) visitors were satisfied with the toilets.The services is on the busiest route across the Pennines from Lancashire to Yorkshire.This includes the UK’s highest motorway section, when the M62 reaches 1,221ft (372m) near Denshaw, Greater Manchester.Hartshead Moor also has a section for westbound traffic, which...
BBC
Doncaster: Public consultation over UK's biggest battery farm
A huge battery storage centre is planned for the site of a former power station in South Yorkshire. The company behind the Thorpe Marsh scheme near Doncaster said it would store 2.8GW of electricity to be used at times of peak power demand. Developers the Banks Group said it would...
BBC
Sheffield lorry driver Brian Wilson, 90, says he is in for the long haul
Aged 90, Brian Wilson is undoubtedly among the world's oldest working lorry drivers. And, after more than 70 years on the road, he has no plans to apply the handbrake just yet. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went along to meet him at a Sheffield haulage yard. Brian Wilson does not...
BBC
Kane Moses: Boy, 17, arrested over north London stabbing death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Kane Moses in north London. The suspect was arrested in Edinburgh on Wednesday before being transferred to a police station in London. Mr Moses, 19, was stabbed during a fight on Tottenham High Road in Haringey on 30 September, near...
BBC
Man fatally struck by car in Birmingham named by police
A man who died after he was hit by a car in Birmingham has been named as Harvey Lendon. The 60-year-old was struck in Coventry Road, Sheldon, on Saturday evening. Police said Mr Lendon died at the scene despite the efforts of members of the public and ambulance staff. West...
BBC
Doncaster school arsonists hunted by police
Five people are being hunted by police following a suspected arson attack on a disused school. The fire at the former Danum Academy, on Leger Way, Intake, Doncaster, on 3 October caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. South Yorkshire Police said nobody was in the building but the fire...
The Tab
Meet the Sheffield students who were on University Challenge last night
As we all know, University Challenge is quite possibly the most difficult TV show you could ever go on. If you don’t already know, it’s a quiz show hosted by icon Jeremy Paxman where universities compete against each other by answering oddly specific questions about random subjects. This...
