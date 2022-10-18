Peter Tobin, the Scottish serial killer who was convicted for murdering three young women, died Saturday, Scotland Police confirmed to The Daily Beast. He was 76. Tobin was serving three life sentences for the murders of three women from 1991 to 2006, though officials believe he killed other young women and girls. In 2006, he raped and murdered Angelika Kluk, a 23-year-old Polish student, and hid her body under the floor of a church in Glasgow. He also murdered Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18 in 1991. Officials found their bodies 17 years later—buried in Tobin’s old garden in Kent, North Wales Pioneer reported. Police said they arrived at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh around 6 a.m. Saturday after the death of a 76-year-old man. They noted that the death “is not being treated as suspicious” and is believed to be “medical related.” Detectives tried to get Tobin to share more information about other victims before he died, police said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

12 DAYS AGO