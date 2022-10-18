ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Teachers receive grants for Bright Ideas grants

— Forty-one educators in Carteret and Craven counties received unexpected cash Tuesday and Wednesday for classroom projects. They are recipients of Bright Ideas grants from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and its foundation to support innovative classroom projects. Grant recipients’ requests ranged from drones to hydro engineering projects. Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One Place in Onslow County building a better community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community. One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Bear Town Bear Unveiling at Greenbrier Neighborhood Park

October 20th, 2022 at 4 p.m. Community of Greenbrier & Emerald Golf Club at Pine Valley Drive. Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Patchwork”, meet the artist, and hear the story of how this Bear came to life as a family’s gift to honor a life well lived.
NEW BERN, NC
WLOS.com

Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release

Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis

BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Resident among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service

CARTERET COUNTY — Western Carteret County resident Donovan Hopkins is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Work underway at new well site in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — After years of planning, Bogue Banks Water Corp has begun work on a well on property it leases from the town in McLean-Spell Park. Town commissioners approved the lease in July 2021 after months of discussion and considerable opposition from some residents who didn’t want any development in the natural area park behind the recreation center.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Downtown Fall Festival in Maysville this weekend

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maysville is hosting a festival that’s right around your corner. Their second annual Downtown Fall Festival will be held on Saturday. They will have vendors, food trucks, live music from the EZ Livin’ Band, a trunk or treat, a haunted walkthrough and more. It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 […]
MAYSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joshua Bunch, 31; service October 24

Joshua “Josh” L. Bunch, 31, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, October 24th, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Pastor Manly Rose Jr. Josh was born on December...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Ivie, 75; service October 22

William Edward Ivie, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. William Ivie Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, October 21, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Ghostwalk tells the tales of historic Eastern Carolina city

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tales of the past are waiting to be told in one Eastern Carolina city this week, and you might want to grab something to hold on to just in case you get a little spooked. The New Bern Historical Society is finalizing its costumes and...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 18, 19 & 20

John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier. Maxine Lynch, Wilmington. Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Daniel Small, 43; service October 21

Daniel A. “Poppy” Small, 43, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Sanctuary of Newport, officiated by Rev. Ted Erskine. Daniel was born in Morehead City on November...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Maxine Lynch, 86; service October 22

Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, in Newport, NC of natural causes. She was a resident of Carteret House and was surrounded by love every day and through the end. Maxine was the only child of Jarvis McLohon of Ayden, NC and Blanda Lee of Atlantic,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Frank Hauman Jr., 94; incomplete

Frank John Hauman, Jr. 94, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
BEAUFORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy