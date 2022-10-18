Read full article on original website
Teachers receive grants for Bright Ideas grants
— Forty-one educators in Carteret and Craven counties received unexpected cash Tuesday and Wednesday for classroom projects. They are recipients of Bright Ideas grants from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and its foundation to support innovative classroom projects. Grant recipients’ requests ranged from drones to hydro engineering projects. Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative...
One Place in Onslow County building a better community
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community. One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and […]
New Bern Bear Town Bear Unveiling at Greenbrier Neighborhood Park
October 20th, 2022 at 4 p.m. Community of Greenbrier & Emerald Golf Club at Pine Valley Drive. Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Patchwork”, meet the artist, and hear the story of how this Bear came to life as a family’s gift to honor a life well lived.
Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release
Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis
BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
Resident among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service
CARTERET COUNTY — Western Carteret County resident Donovan Hopkins is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sea Turtle Rescue asking for community’s help purchasing necessary items
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — As the weather continues to get colder this season, The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center says the need for specific items will increase. The center says the turtles they rescue love making messes. Ahead of cold-stun season, the center says they...
Work underway at new well site in Emerald Isle
EMERALD ISLE — After years of planning, Bogue Banks Water Corp has begun work on a well on property it leases from the town in McLean-Spell Park. Town commissioners approved the lease in July 2021 after months of discussion and considerable opposition from some residents who didn’t want any development in the natural area park behind the recreation center.
Downtown Fall Festival in Maysville this weekend
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maysville is hosting a festival that’s right around your corner. Their second annual Downtown Fall Festival will be held on Saturday. They will have vendors, food trucks, live music from the EZ Livin’ Band, a trunk or treat, a haunted walkthrough and more. It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 […]
New Bern business owners circulating petition to revive discussion of social district downtown
Greenville’s social districts opened two weeks ago, and the Washington city council has approved one as well. The City of New Bern tabled a similar idea earlier this year, but now a group of local business owners are circulating a petition to revive the discussion. The districts allow customers...
Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
Onslow County students learn about Beirut bombings from survivors and veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Onslow County had the chance to learn about the 1983 Beirut Barracks bombings. On Tuesday morning, survivors and veterans educated Northwoods Park Middle Schoolers about it, just days before the 39th anniversary. The annual Beirut Memorial Observance will be held at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Sunday at 2 p.m. It […]
Joshua Bunch, 31; service October 24
Joshua “Josh” L. Bunch, 31, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, October 24th, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Pastor Manly Rose Jr. Josh was born on December...
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
William Ivie, 75; service October 22
William Edward Ivie, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. William Ivie Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, October 21, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Ghostwalk tells the tales of historic Eastern Carolina city
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tales of the past are waiting to be told in one Eastern Carolina city this week, and you might want to grab something to hold on to just in case you get a little spooked. The New Bern Historical Society is finalizing its costumes and...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 18, 19 & 20
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier. Maxine Lynch, Wilmington. Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on...
Daniel Small, 43; service October 21
Daniel A. “Poppy” Small, 43, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Sanctuary of Newport, officiated by Rev. Ted Erskine. Daniel was born in Morehead City on November...
Maxine Lynch, 86; service October 22
Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, in Newport, NC of natural causes. She was a resident of Carteret House and was surrounded by love every day and through the end. Maxine was the only child of Jarvis McLohon of Ayden, NC and Blanda Lee of Atlantic,...
Frank Hauman Jr., 94; incomplete
Frank John Hauman, Jr. 94, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
