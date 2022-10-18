Prentice Butler, Ald. Sophia King’s Chief Of Staff, Will Run For Boss’ 4th Ward Seat As She Takes On Lightfoot

Read full article on original website
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Officer Who Killed 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo During Foot Chase Could Be Fired
CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021 could be fired from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a watchdog that investigates when police use force, had recommended officer Eric Stillman be dismissed for “acting inconsistently” with police policy for chasing people and had improperly used deadly force. Supt. David Brown rejected that recommendation, saying Stillman should instead be suspended for no more than five days.
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing Company Wins Top Prize At South Side Pitch Competition
HYDE PARK — A Black-owned brewing company with plans to open a brewhouse in Chicago and expand to other heavily-Black cities won $10,000 to grow the business at a pitch competition this week. Moor’s Brewing Company — which sells a session ale, an IPA and an imperial porter —...
Old Town Bar Where Fatal Shooting Happened ‘Closed For Time Being,’ Ald. Says — But Report Says It Was Open Thursday Night
OLD TOWN — An Old Town rooftop bar where a fatal shooting happened last weekend says it will remain closed for now, but a report claims it was open Thursday night. The shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at the J. Parker Rooftop Bar of the Hotel Lincoln, 1816 N. Clark St., police said.
Son of Alps East Owners Opens Diner In Same North Center Location
NORTH CENTER — Irene’s Finer Diner customers can enjoy free cold brew and the chance to win a year’s worth of pancakes from the North Center diner when it opens Friday. The restaurant opens 8 a.m. Friday at 2021 W. Irving Park Road. The first 50 customers will get complimentary cold brew coffee on draft from Passion House Coffee, said co-owner Petros Papatheofanis.
Belmont Army Vintage Expands Into Andersonville After Fire Temporarily Closes Belmont Location
ANDERSONVILLE — A Lakeview vintage shop sped up plans to open another store in Andersonville after a fire forced owners to temporarily close its longtime Belmont Avenue location. Belmont Army Vintage will open its new store Friday at 5117 N. Clark St. It will be the second store for...
Celebrate Halloween Without Alcohol At Sober Costume Party Friday
IRVING PARK — You can dance the night away Friday wearing your best Halloween costume at an alcohol-free party with spooky mocktails from an open bar. The sober party is 7-11 p.m. Friday at Trigger, 2810 W. Addison St. It’s hosted by Chicago AF, an organization dedicated to creating fun community spaces that don’t involve alcohol.
15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Halloween Parades And Parties, A Beer Stroll, Vegan Market And More
CHICAGO — It’s not quite Halloween, but Chicago is already filled with spooky celebrations, including a Ravenswood costume crawl, Hocus Pocus drag brunch and more. Photographer Tonika Johnson and beloved TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas are hosting a free tour-by-bus of Englewood. They’ll talk about the places that have made an impact on Black culture in Chicago and how people can learn more about preservation work in the city. Attendees must register online and will then be given meetup details.
