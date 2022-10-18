Prentice Butler, Ald. Sophia King’s Chief Of Staff, Will Run For Boss’ 4th Ward Seat As She Takes On Lightfoot

CHICAGO — It’s not quite Halloween, but Chicago is already filled with spooky celebrations, including a Ravenswood costume crawl, Hocus Pocus drag brunch and more. Photographer Tonika Johnson and beloved TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas are hosting a free tour-by-bus of Englewood. They’ll talk about the places that have made an impact on Black culture in Chicago and how people can learn more about preservation work in the city. Attendees must register online and will then be given meetup details.

