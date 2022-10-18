Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Business Insider
Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war
As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says
Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
Business Insider
Putin should be worried about Ukraine capturing one of Russia's new T-90M tanks
Ukraine has captured hundreds of Russian tanks, many of which it will use against Russian forces. Russia's new T-90M, one of which Ukrainian troops reportedly recovered, is likely to be examined. It could give Western militaries critical details about one of Russia's most advanced armored vehicles. Ukraine has captured a...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
State TV journalist who denounced Ukraine war flees Russia
A former Russian state television journalist who protested against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine during a live broadcast has fled the country after being put on a wanted list. “[Marina] Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where she was under house...
'Pick Up Your Rifles And Shovels': Putin's Chef Blasts Russian Lawmakers For Not Fighting In Ukraine
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been dubbed President Vladimir Putin's 'Chef', is daring lawmakers in Moscow to take up arms and form their own paramilitary groups to help the invasion effort in Ukraine. “I’m calling on the talking heads to get together and lead units like Wagner while those...
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure. Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization, increasing criticism at home and abroad, and international sanctions. The unsettled status of the illegally absorbed territory was especially visible in the Kherson region’s capital, where Russian military officials have replaced Kremlin-installed civilian leaders as part of martial law that took effect Thursday to defend against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Russia will run out of arms before Ukraine does because it has isolated itself so much, UK defence secretary says
The UK said on Thursday that Russia will run out of weapons before the West does in Ukraine. Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Russia is isolated and its supply chain broken. He said the overwhelming UN vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian land illustrated the point. The UK's defense...
World
Russian general in Ukraine
Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russia's military leadership has been in flux. Most recently, Gen. Sergei Surovikin has been appointed as Russia's new commander charged with leading Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is taking ownership of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest. Putin signed a decree Wednesday ordering the creation of a state company to manage the facility and said all workers now need Russian permission to work there. Russian troops have occupied the plant for months.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces say Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday afternoon, again targeting the country’s battered power grid as winter weather approaches. Authorities said Ukrainian soldiers shot down four Russian cruise missiles and 10 Iranian-made drones during the attack. Air raid sirens rang out for more than three hours in Kyiv, sending many people into the capital’s subway stations for shelter. Russian attacks have become part of daily life in the capital. Some people kept working on their computers underground, some took chairs and blankets with them.
Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia called for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its “attempted illegal annexation” of part of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Russia apparently hopes it would get more support from the 193 nations in the General Assembly if their votes are not public.
U.S., U.K., France to raise Iran arms transfers to Russia at U.N.
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and France plan to raise the issue of Iranian weapons transfers to Russia during a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said without providing details.
U.S. charges Russians for shipping military equipment, Venezuelan oil
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals for sanctions evasion and other violations related to shipping military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers to Russian buyers, some of which ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Comments / 0