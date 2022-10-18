ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

North Carolina man accused of contractor fraud in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man from Matthews, NC, has been accused of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints regarding Keith Diprima, 45, with construction company First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Condemned mobile home catches fire in Iowa

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Multiple crews are on the scene on South Storer Avenue in Iowa to extinguish a mobile home fire. Iowa’s fire captain said no one was living there, and the home had been condemned by the city. The cause is under investigation.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Family in need of clothing after residential fire near Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a residential fire north of Sulphur on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Ward 6 Fire Department says they joined the Houston River and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Departments around 5:13 p.m. “They were pulling my Bible out and pictures just things they thought would be...
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Local nurse practitioner arrested for rape

A local nurse practitioner has been accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., has been charged with third-degree rape. Vincent said their office received a complaint...
IOWA, LA

