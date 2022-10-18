Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
PHOTOS: Car Catches Fire at McDonalds on Prien in Lake Charles
If you aren't following Kitty News At Your Service, you're missing out on some behind-the-scenes news for sure. She always seems to have the inside info and the tea on things going on around the Lake Area. Monday night was no exception. Monday evening, a car pulled into the McDonald's...
Lake Charles Mayor Announces Several Youth Initiatives Coming to and Resuming in the City
Lake Charles Mayor Announces Several Youth Initiatives Coming to and Resuming in the City. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Mayor Nic Hunter announced many youth initiatives coming to and resuming in the City of Lake Charles. This announcement marked the start of new projects as...
National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Message. A Freeze Warning is in place for Central Louisiana as of Wednesday morning because of approaching record low temperatures. The impacts include likely frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. The warning...
Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
North Carolina man accused of contractor fraud in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man from Matthews, NC, has been accused of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints regarding Keith Diprima, 45, with construction company First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
DeRidder Native Announces Intent to Run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
Baton Rouge, La - Republican Tim Temple, an insurance executive in Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple stated in a news release “Over the last 17 years, Louisiana auto rates...
Condemned mobile home catches fire in Iowa
Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Multiple crews are on the scene on South Storer Avenue in Iowa to extinguish a mobile home fire. Iowa’s fire captain said no one was living there, and the home had been condemned by the city. The cause is under investigation.
Family in need of clothing after residential fire near Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a residential fire north of Sulphur on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Ward 6 Fire Department says they joined the Houston River and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Departments around 5:13 p.m. “They were pulling my Bible out and pictures just things they thought would be...
Lake Charles woman searches for answers after son’s case continues without leads
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is searching for answers after her son’s murder case continues without leads. A son taken from his mother. “We argued a lot, but I loved him dearly,” Edith LaFleur, Gerald LaFleur’s mother said. A father taken from his...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
Local nurse practitioner arrested for rape
A local nurse practitioner has been accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., has been charged with third-degree rape. Vincent said their office received a complaint...
