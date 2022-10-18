Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
Narcissus and Echo: The Myth and Tragedy of Relationships with Narcissists
Mythology can offer valuable insights into human nature, and the story of Echo and Narcissus is a cautionary tale that rings true even today. Extreme self-love, as what’s seen in narcissism, can negatively impact your life and the lives of those around you. When you’re the center of your own attention, everything else may seem unimportant.
Psych Centra
What is Forgiveness and How Can You Release Resentment?
Forgiveness is the conscious decision to let go of resentment after you feel you have been wronged. It’s natural to feel angry, betrayed, and disappointed after someone has hurt you. But forgiving them can benefit your mental health. What does forgiveness mean?. Forgiveness may mean different things to different...
psychologytoday.com
Do Relationship Events Change Our Personality?
Personality predicts relationship events rather than relationship events predict personality change. Extraversion and openness are the two personality traits that most consistently predict the occurrence of relationship events. People show individual variations in their reactions to relationships events—depending on the meaning that they ascribe to the event. Over the...
psychologytoday.com
Two Essentials for a Stable and Secure Relationship
Commitment and not expressing anger are two essential ingredients in stable and secure intimate relationships. Commitment to the relationship focuses individuals on cooperative solutions rather than threatening abandonment. Expressing pain underlying anger, rather than anger itself, will support the relationship rather than damaging it. Most people seek stability and security...
psychologytoday.com
Has Discipline Become a Dirty Word?
Discipline should aim to teach children in order to keep them mentally and physically safe and to respect the rights of others. When parents constantly give in to children’s demands, it can lead to omnipotence, over-dependency and an inability to tolerate frustration. Over-zealous or harsh discipline is problematic for...
powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
psychologytoday.com
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
Opinion: Be Aware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist
When we hear the word narcissist it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments. Yet what many people don’t realize is that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one narcissist to another.
psychologytoday.com
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
psychologytoday.com
Breaking Down the New Anxiety Screening Guidelines for Kids
Approximately 8 percent of children and teenagers have an anxiety disorder. CBT helps people identify and change destructive or disturbing thought patterns, improving anxiety. The use of medications such as sertraline and fluoxetine can calm the symptoms of anxiety. You may not think your child has anxiety, but new guidelines...
psychologytoday.com
How Hard Is It to Change, Really?
The self-help industry tends to promote incremental change, possibly in order to maintain its own necessity. A small 2016 study showed that one group of students was able to make substantial self-improvements in several key areas in just six weeks. Because small studies can later prove to be distorted, the...
psychologytoday.com
Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists
Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
psychologytoday.com
How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement
Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
psychologytoday.com
How You Can Effectively Face Fear of the Unknown
Thinking through our thoughts before acting them out could be useful when we are unsure what to do. Finding out what makes us fear something can help us see more clearly. Sharing our concern with somebody that we trust can go a long way. Deciding to do things differently can...
psychologytoday.com
A Day in the Life of a Procrastinator
Most people think of procrastination as a choice, but it's actually a coping mechanism that helps one avoid unpleasant emotions. Procrastination usually causes more problems than it solves and seldom works in one's favor. Those who have been emotionally neglected in their own childhood can be vulnerable to procrastination as...
psychologytoday.com
Having Kids May Increase Social Conservatism
Past research has tied increased social conservatism to getting older. But becoming a parent is what really matters—not age itself. Two large studies with over 425,000 participants tested correlations globally, while several experimental studies tested causality. Becoming a parent may alter life goals, making socially conservative policies more attractive.
psychologytoday.com
Why Narcissists Demand Loyalty
Given their highly reactive traits and tendencies, narcissists need powerful defenses to protect their fragile egos from anxiety and depression. The narcissist’s conundrum is that rather than grow their courage and self-confidence, they disproportionately “grow” their defense mechanisms. Narcissists demand loyalty from those around them, for if...
psychologytoday.com
The Unexpected Consequence of Unhappiness
We fail to recognize that unhappiness is linked to emotional and physical symptoms we may experience. Emotional wellness can be fostered through skills that promote positive emotions and good relationships. Recognizing the sources of our unhappiness is the first step toward change. There is not a medication in the world...
Comments / 0