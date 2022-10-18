Read full article on original website
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
WSMV
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
WSMV
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
WSMV
Rollover crash on Charlotte Pike
Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
Six people displaced following Manchester house fire
First responders were up early Saturday morning in order to fight a huge house fire in Manchester.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Driver OK After Early Morning Rollover Crash Sunday
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A pickup truck ended up on its nose in a ditch in Springfield following a rollover crash early Sunday but the driver appeared to be no worse for wear. The crash occurred on 5th Ave near Hayes St around 1 am. MAP 5th...
Driver critically injured in I-24 shooting; police searching for vehicle involved
Detectives are currently trying to track down a vehicle believed to be involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Antioch that left a driver with critical injuries.
Police identify man shot dead outside nightclub in South Nashville
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside a club early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
WSMV
Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
WSMV
Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal Briley Parkway crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family wants justice after a car crash Wednesday on Briley Parkway killed their 14-year-old daughter. Metro Police said the driver was an intoxicated 17-year-old who is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Nancy Choc’s mom said their daughter left Hunters Lane High School...
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
‘Nobody has to die’: Sunday night crash leaves Antioch neighborhood pleading for traffic calming measures
While the focus is usually on interstates and highways, one neighborhood is pleading for action, after three people were seriously hurt in a weekend crash.
2 men arrested on identity theft charges
Two California men were arrested in Hendersonville on identity theft charges.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Man posing as contractor accused of stealing $4K worth of wood from Nashville property
A man accused of posing as a contractor is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole more than $4,000 worth of wood from a property in Nashville.
Clarksville man wanted on multiple felony warrants
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
wgnsradio.com
Indecent Exposure Incident in Walter Hill Community of Rutherford County
(WALTER HILL COMMUNITY) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking area residents, “Do you recognize this man and vehicle?” Evidently, authorities are looking for the man behind the wheel to question him about a recently reported indecent act. According to the Sheriff’s Office, “He is wanted for...
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on West End Avenue
A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries following a crash that occurred on West End Avenue early Friday morning.
