Brentwood, TN

WSMV

RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rollover crash on Charlotte Pike

Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
GALLATIN, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Driver OK After Early Morning Rollover Crash Sunday

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A pickup truck ended up on its nose in a ditch in Springfield following a rollover crash early Sunday but the driver appeared to be no worse for wear. The crash occurred on 5th Ave near Hayes St around 1 am. MAP 5th...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal Briley Parkway crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family wants justice after a car crash Wednesday on Briley Parkway killed their 14-year-old daughter. Metro Police said the driver was an intoxicated 17-year-old who is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Nancy Choc’s mom said their daughter left Hunters Lane High School...
NASHVILLE, TN

