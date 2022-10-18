Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
Gov. Polis at school safety summit
The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity to bring together important voices to discuss safety tactics and improvements within Colorado schools. Gov. Polis spoke at the summit to discuss important safety strategies with other leaders. Gov. Polis at school safety summit. The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity...
KDVR.com
Interview: Coloradan helps friends survive grizzly attack
Four teammates journeying up a mountain never realized how their antler hunt would turn into a fight for their lives. Talya Cunningham reports. Interview: Coloradan helps friends survive grizzly …. Four teammates journeying up a mountain never realized how their antler hunt would turn into a fight for their lives....
KDVR.com
42% of your income goes to bills if you live in Denver
A new report released by doxo, a bill payment company, shows that people living in Denver are paying more than $2,000 each month for bills. Lisa D'Souza reports. 42% of your income goes to bills if you live in Denver. A new report released by doxo, a bill payment company,...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Denver police implement task force recommendations
Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.
KDVR.com
Leaders break ground on Floyd Hill Project along I-70
Major relief from congestion on I-70 is still a while away but some improvements to make the road safer for drivers and the environment are coming soon. Gabrielle Franklin explains. Leaders break ground on Floyd Hill Project along …. Major relief from congestion on I-70 is still a while away...
School closure: Four Denver board members have personal experience
Denver school board members soon will be faced with the often gut-wrenching — and politically unpopular — decision of whether to close schools. It’s a decision that a majority of the seven members have faced before as teachers, parents, and students. But this time, they’re on the other side. Denver’s enrollment is declining, and some schools have so few students, and so little per-pupil funding, that Superintendent Alex Marrero said the schools can no...
KDVR.com
Portly bear visits Evergreen home
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation.
KDVR.com
Coats for Colorado 2022 – Now through November 30th
Who: FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners. FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners are partnering together for this year’s Coats for Colorado Coat Drive to provide warm winter coats for Coloradans of all ages. Coats for Colorado was the first coat...
Crime continues to rise in only a few Colorado cities
Of Colorado's 10 largest cities, only three have seen violent crime worsen in 2022: Aurora, Greeley and Pueblo.
KDVR.com
Truth Check: 'Heidi for Governor' on Polis
An ad campaigning against Governor Jared Polis is scrutinized in this Truth Check. Gabrielle Franklin breaks it down. An ad campaigning against Governor Jared Polis is scrutinized in this Truth Check. Gabrielle Franklin breaks it down. Gov. Polis at school safety summit. The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity...
Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party
What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
KDVR.com
Sunny, 70s Thursday with weekend cold front inching closer
High pressure remains in control with abnormally warm temps in the upper 70s on Thursday. Chris Tomer forecasts. Sunny, 70s Thursday with weekend cold front inching …. High pressure remains in control with abnormally warm temps in the upper 70s on Thursday. Chris Tomer forecasts. 42% of your income goes...
Two Colorado Cities See an Increase in Homicide Rates in 2022
According to a recent study done by WalletHub, homicide rates are increasing rapidly across the entire country. Some even more alarming news is that homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10 percent, just in recent months alone. To figure out where the biggest homicide problems exist, WalletHub...
Las Tortas to Leave its Leetsdale Location, Move to Colorado Boulevard
The torta chain with three locations is trading in its Denver presence for a Glendale store
KDVR.com
Sunny with high 60s Tuesday
There will be sunny skies and abnormally warm highs near 70 in Denver. Chris Tomer forecasts. There will be sunny skies and abnormally warm highs near 70 in Denver. Chris Tomer forecasts. CU Boulder reported sex assault. A sexual assault has been reported on the East side of the CU...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Westword
Sisters of Color Suing Park Hill Golf Course Developers Over Clubhouse Dispute
The Denver Planning Board is slated to hear plans for the future of the defunct Park Hill Golf Course at a meeting today, but a community nonprofit didn't wait to sound off about a lawsuit it had filed against the developers back in May. "I think we were in an...
KDVR.com
Denver area housing market cooling quickly
Closing costs for housing have dropped down to the same rates as were seen in early 2020. DJ Summers breaks it down. Closing costs for housing have dropped down to the same rates as were seen in early 2020. DJ Summers breaks it down. Colorado Free Application Days runs through...
