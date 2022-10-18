ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Polis at school safety summit

The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity to bring together important voices to discuss safety tactics and improvements within Colorado schools. Gov. Polis spoke at the summit to discuss important safety strategies with other leaders. Gov. Polis at school safety summit. The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity...
COLORADO STATE
Interview: Coloradan helps friends survive grizzly attack

Four teammates journeying up a mountain never realized how their antler hunt would turn into a fight for their lives. Talya Cunningham reports. Interview: Coloradan helps friends survive grizzly …. Four teammates journeying up a mountain never realized how their antler hunt would turn into a fight for their lives....
DENVER, CO
42% of your income goes to bills if you live in Denver

A new report released by doxo, a bill payment company, shows that people living in Denver are paying more than $2,000 each month for bills. Lisa D'Souza reports. 42% of your income goes to bills if you live in Denver. A new report released by doxo, a bill payment company,...
DENVER, CO
Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
Leaders break ground on Floyd Hill Project along I-70

Major relief from congestion on I-70 is still a while away but some improvements to make the road safer for drivers and the environment are coming soon. Gabrielle Franklin explains. Leaders break ground on Floyd Hill Project along …. Major relief from congestion on I-70 is still a while away...
DENVER, CO
School closure: Four Denver board members have personal experience

Denver school board members soon will be faced with the often gut-wrenching — and politically unpopular — decision of whether to close schools. It’s a decision that a majority of the seven members have faced before as teachers, parents, and students. But this time, they’re on the other side. Denver’s enrollment is declining, and some schools have so few students, and so little per-pupil funding, that Superintendent Alex Marrero said the schools can no...
DENVER, CO
Portly bear visits Evergreen home

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation.
EVERGREEN, CO
Coats for Colorado 2022 – Now through November 30th

Who: FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners. FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners are partnering together for this year’s Coats for Colorado Coat Drive to provide warm winter coats for Coloradans of all ages. Coats for Colorado was the first coat...
COLORADO STATE
Truth Check: 'Heidi for Governor' on Polis

An ad campaigning against Governor Jared Polis is scrutinized in this Truth Check. Gabrielle Franklin breaks it down. An ad campaigning against Governor Jared Polis is scrutinized in this Truth Check. Gabrielle Franklin breaks it down. Gov. Polis at school safety summit. The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity...
COLORADO STATE
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area

Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
DENVER, CO
Sunny, 70s Thursday with weekend cold front inching closer

High pressure remains in control with abnormally warm temps in the upper 70s on Thursday. Chris Tomer forecasts. Sunny, 70s Thursday with weekend cold front inching …. High pressure remains in control with abnormally warm temps in the upper 70s on Thursday. Chris Tomer forecasts. 42% of your income goes...
DENVER, CO
Sunny with high 60s Tuesday

There will be sunny skies and abnormally warm highs near 70 in Denver. Chris Tomer forecasts. There will be sunny skies and abnormally warm highs near 70 in Denver. Chris Tomer forecasts. CU Boulder reported sex assault. A sexual assault has been reported on the East side of the CU...
DENVER, CO
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
Denver area housing market cooling quickly

Closing costs for housing have dropped down to the same rates as were seen in early 2020. DJ Summers breaks it down. Closing costs for housing have dropped down to the same rates as were seen in early 2020. DJ Summers breaks it down. Colorado Free Application Days runs through...
DENVER, CO

