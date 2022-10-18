Read full article on original website
Gareth O’Callaghan’s wife Paula gives update on health scare after husband asks for prayers
Gareth O’Callaghan’s wife Paula has given an update on her health scare. The radio presenter previously took to social media to ask people to pray for his wife after she started experiencing sudden pain. Their followers were quick to show their support for the couple. Paula took to...
RTE’s Des Cahill has The Sunday Game wrap party with identical-looking son and family
Des Cahill has marked his time on The Sunday Game with a wrap party, alongside his friends and family. The sports broadcaster could be seen with identical-looking son Paul and wife Caroline. The family gathered together at the pub for a few drinks as the RTE star thanked people for...
RTE's Sarah McInerney and husband Thomas feel like they're out the gap with their two kids
Sarah McInerney is really starting to discover life again now that her kids have passed the toddler stage and the world has return to normal post lockdown. But the Prime Time presenter joked it was like a bucket of cold water when eight-year-old Caelan and Ben, aged four, returned to school and after-school activities in September.
Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy
The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
Creeslough father and daughter laid to rest - ‘They are side by side in heaven’
Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest today in a joint funeral. The father and daughter were remembered as the parish priest prayed that “they are side by side in heaven”. Members of Mr Garwe's family travelled from Zimbabwe to attend...
Young Shauna Flanagan Garwe's mother is numb following tragic death of daughter in Creeslough
Young Shauna Flanagan Garwe's uncle has opened up about the tragic death of his niece. The five-year-old primary school pupil and her father Robert Garwe were killed in the explosion Applegreen filling station in the town of Creeslough in County Donegal last Friday afternoon. Killian said that his sister, the...
Emmerdale Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle feared dead after being crushed by a caravan
Emmerdale Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle are now feared dead after tonight's episode. They are latest causalities in a dramatic week as a storm sweeps through the fictional Yorkshire village. The pair got trapped as a caravan was sent crashing into them by the heavy winds. Viewers were left in...
Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law
Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
Mom Notices Strange ‘White Shadow’ In Her Toddler Son’s Eye: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Was Caught In The Nick Of Time
Tina Newman from Herefod, England noticed a white shadow in her two-year-old son’s eye just a few days before Christmas last year. Thankfully, she took him right to the hospital. Thanks to his mom’s fast action, little Kaiden-Lee was able to avoid chemotherapy, but had to have his eye...
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
AS well as saying "I do," there's another important question that has needed answering regarding your wedding day. Deciding between an open or cash bar can make or break your wedding reception. A Reddit user shared the wedding rule she had in place that one friend thought was a joke.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
When a woman sleep-talks and exposes a secret to her husband the marriage falls apart.
Statistics suggest that 80% of men and 65% of women would cheat if they thought they could do it without getting caught. If your spouse has been or is being unfaithful, would you rather not know it or find out the truth? It's terrible no matter what, but it always seems to happen when you least expect it.
Mum issues warning as daughter is rushed to hospital after trying viral TikTok trend
A mum has issued a warning to other parents after her teenage daughter was rushed to hospital when a TikTok trend she had tried out went horribly wrong. Kelly Sheldon, 33, is worried that her daughter's internal organs could be permanently damaged after the 14-year-old accidentally swallowed two magnets. Tia,...
Dame Mary Berry, 87, reveals she has chosen hymns for her funeral and reserved a grave plot with her husband, 90, as former Bake Off star admits: 'It may be morbid... but I'm not really too bothered because I won't be here'
It's not a task many of us would relish tackling. But Dame Mary Berry revealed yesterday that she had chosen the hymns she hoped would be played at her funeral – and had already reserved the site of her grave. The former Bake Off star said: 'It's a bit...
My best friend accused me of upstaging her at her wedding – I refused to apologize, it wasn’t my fault
A WOMAN has confessed that she wore white to her best friend’s wedding but refused to apologize when the bride got upset. The woman shared her disastrous story on the Reddit forum Am I The A*shole under the name @InfamousBake1859. InfamousBake explained that she and her husband had been...
Woman left at the altar by her fiance decided to 'turn the day around’ and have a wedding anyway
'I didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness.'
This woman has attended over 200 funerals for strangers who had no one to mourn for them
Death is a very strange concept. For many, it is scary and traumatizing, whereas for many others it is a very interesting subject. Jeane Trend-Hill, 55, has always been intrigued by the concept of death: cemeteries, funerals, and everything else associated with it. After losing her mother, Mary, 57, when she was only 20, and her father, Joe, 56, when she was only 14, Jeane started to feel at home among cemeteries and crematoriums. She would devote hours to drawing and taking pictures of London's vast Victorian cemeteries.
Mum slams husband for wanting five-year-old to fly by themselves – and everyone is saying the same thing
A MUM slammed her husband after he tried to get their five-year-old son to fly by himself. She explained that her husband had taken their son on a ski tip to Aspen with his friends. However, he then had to fly to Singapore for a work trip - and wanted...
Glenda Gilson taught son Bobby a valuable lesson with her new Christmas role
Glenda Gilson says her new Christmas role taught her son Bobby a valuable lesson. The television presenter is the ambassador for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal 2022 which directly helps children facing poverty in 13 countries across Africa and Eastern Europe. She shared that she has involved her sons,...
Niall Horan's mum Maura calls Joe Duffy on RTE's Liveline to defend son after documentary
Niall Horan's mother Maura Gallagher phoned into Liveline today to defend her son after he was criticised for drinking Guinness in a documentary that aired on Virgin Media on Sunday night. Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar followed Niall and fellow singer Lewis Capaldi as they took a road...
