rsvplive.ie

RTE's Sarah McInerney and husband Thomas feel like they're out the gap with their two kids

Sarah McInerney is really starting to discover life again now that her kids have passed the toddler stage and the world has return to normal post lockdown. But the Prime Time presenter joked it was like a bucket of cold water when eight-year-old Caelan and Ben, aged four, returned to school and after-school activities in September.
rsvplive.ie

Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy

The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
Abby Joseph

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
Daily Mail

Dame Mary Berry, 87, reveals she has chosen hymns for her funeral and reserved a grave plot with her husband, 90, as former Bake Off star admits: 'It may be morbid... but I'm not really too bothered because I won't be here'

It's not a task many of us would relish tackling. But Dame Mary Berry revealed yesterday that she had chosen the hymns she hoped would be played at her funeral – and had already reserved the site of her grave. The former Bake Off star said: 'It's a bit...
Upworthy

This woman has attended over 200 funerals for strangers who had no one to mourn for them

Death is a very strange concept. For many, it is scary and traumatizing, whereas for many others it is a very interesting subject. Jeane Trend-Hill, 55, has always been intrigued by the concept of death: cemeteries, funerals, and everything else associated with it. After losing her mother, Mary, 57, when she was only 20, and her father, Joe, 56, when she was only 14, Jeane started to feel at home among cemeteries and crematoriums. She would devote hours to drawing and taking pictures of London's vast Victorian cemeteries.
rsvplive.ie

Glenda Gilson taught son Bobby a valuable lesson with her new Christmas role

Glenda Gilson says her new Christmas role taught her son Bobby a valuable lesson. The television presenter is the ambassador for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal 2022 which directly helps children facing poverty in 13 countries across Africa and Eastern Europe. She shared that she has involved her sons,...

