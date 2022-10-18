Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's goal-saving move draws raves from teammates
Viktor Arvidsson had a chance to end the game in regulation — but Dylan Larkin wouldn't let him. Larkin's relentless effort to prevent Arvidsson from scoring into an empty net Monday at Little Caesars Arena was a highlight play even as the Detroit Red Wings lost, 5-4 in overtime, to the Los Angeles Kings.
Adidas unveils Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform
What does the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform look like?How can I purchase a Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey?. Are you ready to see the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform for the 2022-23 season?. If you have been waiting patiently for...
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Jakub Vrana, a forward for the Detroit Red Wings, will be unavailable for an indefinite time as he receives care, the NHL and team said Wednesday.
WXYZ
Detroit Red Wings release photos of the 2022 Reverse Retro jersey
The Detroit Red Wings and the NHL released the first look at the 2022 adidas Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday, giving us the first look at the jerseys for the team. According to the NHL, the Reverse Retro jerseys show off bold colors and tributes to each club's past, which they said it took about two years to design.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
When the Detroit Red Wings will wear ‘Reverse Retro’ sweaters
When will the Detroit Red Wings wear their ‘Reverse Retro’ sweaters?Description of Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ sweaters. Earlier today, we passed along a report that Adidas has released the ‘Reverse Retro’ sweaters for every NHL team, including our Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Fringe Players Must Seize Opportunity with Bertuzzi Injury
In the game of hockey, opportunities are rarely given to individual players. Most of the time, they are earned through strong play in game situations as well as hard work during practice. However, sometimes opportunities arise through unfortunate means, with the most common example being injuries. Every team experiences injuries throughout an NHL season, and every team’s ability to overcome those injuries is usually determined by whether or not a team has players that are capable of stepping up.
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
Red Wings unveil remix of barber pole jerseys from Detroit Cougars era
The Reverse Retro jerseys will be available to purchase in the team store next month. It’s not yet clear when the Red Wings will debut them.
Canadiens ready to give Coyotes rude welcome
The Montreal Canadiens look to remain perfect at Bell Centre on Thursday when they host the Arizona Coyotes. The Canadiens
Toronto Marlies sign Danny DeKeyser to professional tryout agreement
With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling to start the year and Jake Muzzin already out due to injury, the team’s defensive depth is being tested. Today, the organization has brought in a veteran name to see if he has any game left. Danny DeKeyser has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, giving him another chance to show what he can do.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
NEWS: Blackhawks Announce Red Carpet Details for Home Opener
Chicago announces details for red carpet event for Friday's home opener against the Red Wings. For the first time since 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks will host a special Red Carpet event to celebrate the team's home opener at the United Center this Friday, October 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.
Chicago Blackhawks look to make most of long break before home opener
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Blackhawks finally play a home game this week when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.CBS 2's Matt Zahn visited a team making the most of an extra long break between games.The Blackhawks are finally almost set for their home opener, using this unusual six-day break to get some rest and hopefully still carry the momentum from their 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks."A couple good bounces, then you start to feel confident and things start going the right way. I think the effort's been there," said center Sam Lafferty. "It feels really...
