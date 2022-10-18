Read full article on original website
Long Creek Elementary to celebrate Red Ribbon Week
Long Creek Elementary School will celebrate Red Ribbon Week Oct. 24 through October 31. Monday, Oct. 24 – “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free and Be a Hero Everyday” – Students and staff wear camouflage. Tuesday, Oct. 25 – “Brace Yourself Against Drugs” – Students and staff...
Photo gallery: Local students attend college and career fair
Students in Attala County attended a college and career fair Thursday morning at Holmes Community College The Attala Center. The event was open to Senior and Junior students from the Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts. Representatives from local businesses, the state’s colleges, and branches of the military set up...
KPD and Helping Hands hosting Christmas Toy Drive
Helping Hands Ministries and the Kosciusko Police Department are hosting a Christmas toy drive. New, unwrapped toys may be donated to the ministry building on Youth Center Road or the Kosciusko Police Department on W Adams Street. Clients of Helping Hands are asked to come by the ministry building Thursday,...
A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala
6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported. 11:40...
O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit
O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Gas Prices Continue Slow Fall After Last Week’s Peak
It always happens this way. Gas prices come down more slowly than they go up. AAA says the average price statewide has dropped only about a penny and a half since the October price spike peaked last Friday. Gas is averaging around $3.32 in Mississippi, about 26 cents higher than what we were paying at the first of the month. The average gas price in Neshoba County is on pace with the statewide figure but is about four cents higher in Leake County—and a dime higher in Attala County.
Woman arrested for setting fire to church-based Mississippi thrift store
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire at a church-based Mississippi thrift store. Angela Nance was arrested by Louisville police and charged with arson of a religious building. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside a thrift store on North...
Immediate USPS Openings, Delivering for America USPS to Host Job Fairs in Starkville and Magee, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. We are committed to our workforce – beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.
$10M retail, condo development planned for Russell St
STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday gave the green light to a $10 million condominium and retail project at the corner of Russell and Jarnigan streets. Developer Jeremy Tabor needed board approval for a pair of variances due to lot dimensions, as well as a special exception that would allow him to have one fewer parking space associated with the property than city code technically allows. Aldermen approved all the measures by a 5-2 margin following a lengthy public hearing that featured vocal opposition from churchgoers near the proposed development site.
Master Transportation Study approved for South Montgomery St. in Starkville
The goal of the study is to find out the most effective way to reduce traffic congestion in the South Montgomery area and if there is a cost-effective way for the city to do so. Master Transportation Study approved for South Montgomery St. in Starkville. The goal of the study...
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Servpro Coaches Show – October 20, 2022
Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show. This week, Kosciusko Whippet head football coach Casey Orr recaps the game against Leake Central and previews the game against Northeast Lauderdale. The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy...
Arrest made for thrift store fire in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Louisville Police made an arrest in connection with a thrift store fire. Angela Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside the store along North Church Avenue. Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fire managed to enter the...
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
Missing Leflore County Man
The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
Multiple Crashes and Theft in Leake County
6:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Department were called to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Line Rd. and Coon Creek Rd. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. No one was injured in the accident. 12:49 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department,...
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
Woman sets fire to, destroys religious building in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Security cameras help catch a woman accused of setting a religious thrift store on fire. Angela Nance is charged with arson of a religious building. The fire happened at Family Christian Friends Center early Sunday morning in Louisville. Investigators say some flammable items were stacked...
