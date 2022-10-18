ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

Former Williams County sheriff's ethics conviction upheld

By By Jim Provance / The Blade
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS —The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld the misdemeanor ethics violation conviction of a former Williams County sheriff who posted confidential information related to child welfare cases on his official website.

Steven Towns had argued that his prosecution should first have cleared the Ohio Ethics Commission, but the high court said there is more than one way to bring ethics charges.

“Nothing in (the law) prohibits criminal prosecution for a violation of Ohio ethics laws without charges or a complaint having been first submitted to the appropriate ethics commission,” Justice Jennifer Brunner wrote. “Nor does any provision of the statute state or even imply that the appropriate ethics commission is the exclusive agency to receive complaints.”

Mr. Towns, a critic of Williams County Protective Services, was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor after he posted on his official website hundreds of pages of files related to county child abuse cases that contained confidential information. He also posted on social media to drive traffic to the website.

He was convicted by a jury in Bryan Municipal Court in 2019. He was fined $500, given a suspended 180-day sentence, and given three years of community control. The Toledo-based Sixth District Court of Appeals upheld the conviction, leading to this appeal.

Mr. Towns subsequently resigned his elected office near the end of his second term as part of a separate deal to avoid prosecution on three felony counts of theft in office after he reportedly sought taxpayer reimbursement for costs related to his misdemeanor conviction.

Mark Weaver, special prosecutor in the case, had argued before the high court that investigations by prosecutors and the ethics commission can proceed along parallel tracks without one preventing the other.

But Mr. Towns’ Toledo attorney, Henry Schaefer, had argued that the General Assembly had intended to make the ethics commission the first stop for such a case.

