UK demands explanation after assault on Hong Kong protester at Chinese consulate

 2 days ago
The UK has summoned the Chinese ambassador’s deputy to demand an explanation after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was attacked in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman said the UK Government is “extremely concerned at the apparent scenes of violence” at the consulate and had told the Chinese embassy of the need to allow people to protest peacefully.

He told MPs that Greater Manchester Police had been notified of the demonstration and “intervened to restore order”, adding: “I understand that Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation to establish the facts of the incident.

“The Foreign Secretary (James Cleverly) has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London to express His Majesty’s Government’s deep concern at the incident and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff.

“It’d be inappropriate to go into further detail until the investigation has concluded, but let me be clear that peaceful protest – as this House has always recognised – is a fundamental part of British society and of our way of life.

“All those on our soil have the right to express their views peacefully without fear of violence. FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) officials expressed that clearly to the Chinese embassy yesterday.

“We will continue to work with the Home Office and Greater Manchester Police colleagues to decide on appropriate next steps.”

Mr Norman later added it was his “understanding” that “the charge d’affaires will meet with officials this afternoon” (Tuesday).

Scuffles broke out outside the building on Sunday afternoon after 30 to 40 pro-democracy protesters gathered and put up posters.

One protester had to be rescued by police after being dragged into the grounds of the consulate and beaten.

The injured campaigner told BBC Chinese that unidentified men had ripped down the posters before he was attacked.

UK police are not normally allowed to enter consulate grounds without permission. The properties fall under UK law, but staff who work there may have diplomatic immunity.

China’s foreign ministry said its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security and rejected the protester’s account.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday: “What I want to stress is that the peace and dignity of Chinese embassies and consulates abroad must not be violated.”

The Chinese ambassador to the UK is believed to be out of the country.

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Commons: “On Sunday these peaceful protesters gathered outside the Chinese consulate to campaign for human rights in Hong Kong.

“What we saw was the Chinese consul general then ripping down posters and peaceful protest and soon followed grievous bodily harm against a Hongkonger, one of whom was hospitalised for taking part in a peaceful protest.

“Some were then dragged on to consulate territory for a further beating by officials who have been recognised to be members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“We cannot allow the CCP to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech and their failure to allow time and time again protests on British soil. This is a chilling escalation.”

Ms Kearns asked the minister: “Will he also confirm that any Chinese official involved in the beatings will be prosecuted and if they cannot be, will be expelled from this country within the week, and what they are doing to protect protests going forward because that is a fundamental right and we must uphold it at home if we are to have any chance to uphold it abroad.”

Mr Norman said he would not comment on the possibility of expelling Chinese consulate staff because a legal process is ongoing.

Conservative former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith also called on the Government to expel consulate staff if they are found to be responsible for “that punishment beating” in Manchester.

Sir Iain told the Commons: “I don’t understand why the Government couldn’t have put forward a statement, frankly, even if it was to say what they have said today, and it really does show, I’m afraid a little bit, Government dancing away from this.”

Labour MP Afzal Khan (Manchester Gorton) said he was “sickened that such an event took place in my own constituency”.

He added: “These scenes… have no place on the streets of my city, or our country. The UK stands for freedom, the rule of law, and democracy.

“The quashing of peaceful protests will never be tolerated on British soil.”

