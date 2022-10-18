Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Our Town Spotlight: New property growth in Wolfforth
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - In the last year, Wolfforth has experienced a $30 million increase in property growth. “We’ve got the We’ve got the Betenbough subdivision. We’ve got an overlook subdivision. We’ve got literally what’s probably going to be 3,000 to 4,000 residential lots that are going to develop here, in a handful of years probably,” said Randy Criswell, who has been Wolfforth’s city manager since January.
fox34.com
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
fox34.com
Shred-A-Thon 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event. Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their...
KCBD
Lubbock area residents asked to offer flood problem information
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is seeking information about flooding on sunny or rainy days from residents in the city limits or nearby that live in the watershed area of the Canyon Lakes System. “The area is very large that contributes,” Director of Engineering Mike Keenum said....
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
KFDA
Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
fox34.com
Lubbock health department to hold COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street, on Thursday October 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-in clinic and is open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine.
Project at 114th and Slide will open 2023, include several shops
Egenbacher Commercial Properties announced a 70,000 square-foot development project in Southwest Lubbock called "114.Slide," which will be home to a second The Plaza Restaurant, office spaces, a bank, a tea/coffee shop and various retailers.
South Plains farmers worry as cotton price tumbles
LUBBOCK, Texas — The price of cotton dropped to 78 cents per pound Wednesday, adding another growing pain onto South Plains farmers plowing through a season already plagued by drought and high input prices. Wednesday’s price is the lowest since April 2021 and about 25 percent lower than this time last year. It is less […]
The Top 9 Signs That The City Of Lubbock Floods
The City of Lubbock has apparently recognized that we have problems with flooding. The City now has a flood questionnaire because everyone in charge of this mess was stricken blind or is new to the town. Here's an idea, why don't you just knock on the door of the guys who have to put up the signs that say "ROADS MAY FLOOD". Maybe I'm a dummy, but I believe those guys know exactly where the trouble areas are. Oh, yeah, they could just go outside and look at the puddle too, because those puddles become the big puddles that become lakes (damn, I'm smart).
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
fox34.com
Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
fox34.com
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center
It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
fox34.com
“Getting the Gig” workshop to help local musicians network, secure venues
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee is proud to present “Getting the Gig,” a networking and educational workshop focused on providing local musicians with the information and resources needed to secure performance venues, as well as meet managers and venue owners.
fox34.com
South Plains warmth and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
fox34.com
WWII veteran to be honored at Lubbock VFW
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On August 2, 1944, Sweetwater, Texas Willard D. Taylor of the 29th Infantry Division was killed only six days after joining the war in Europe. His remains were kept safe until after the war, and nearly five years later on April 21, 1949, Pvt. Taylor was permanently interred at St. James Cemetary with full military honors next to 4,400 comrades who lost their lives in the Normandy and Brittany campaigns of the war.
everythinglubbock.com
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
fox34.com
City of Wilson issues boil water notice
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wilson issued a boil water notice Thursday. Officials say the city was experiencing low water pressure. Water supply is back to normal however, the city urges residents to boil water until further notice. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been lifted.
Comments / 1