Guest Opinion: Board of County Commissioner Term Limits
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners recently referred a ballot measure for the November election that would increase the term limit for Commissioner from two, four-year terms to three. Some context for this question is helpful. In 1994, 51 percent of Colorado voters passed Amendment 17, a citizen’s initiative establishing...
Ark Valley Voice Candidate Forum, Back In-person and Full of Topics and Ideas
Four of the five Chaffee County candidates who are facing competitor candidates for the positions they seek turned up on Wednesday evening for the Ark Valley Voice Candidate Forum. The planned 90-minute forum clocked in at 96 minutes, ending with direct questions to the candidates about whether they would commit to accepting the results of the election.
Chaffee County Can’t Seem to Get Past its Post Office Woes
If there was a saga titled “Post Office Woes,” Chaffee County might get its own chapter. Having already had trauma related to the Buena Vista Post Office, and with the Salida Post Office reportedly losing its downtown delivery person, this time it’s the little Nathrop Post Office. Located right along U.S. 285, across the road from the Nathrop old town site, it serves the rural middle portion of the county between the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida.
Letter to the Editor: Ballot Issue 6A Addresses Chaffee’s Housing Crisis
For years Chaffee County, and its municipalities, have worked toward the establishment of a Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Authority. After much discussion, the first seeds were planted with the hiring of Becky Gray 7/2018, as Director of Housing. Now that it is established, the authority represents our best chance to provide permanently deed-restricted housing for those in our community who are unable to afford market-rate housing prices. It is an organization, overseen by a volunteer board, focused on housing the underserved in our community. You might be surprised to know that some of these individuals are not only service workers but fire and police officers, medical personnel, and teachers, just to name a few.
Letter to the Editor: Vote No on 2A and 2B Short-term rental
I encourage you to vote no to both STR ballot measures. 2A and 2B have been rushed to the ballot without an appropriate analysis to understand the population of STR license holders and what the impact of these increases will be on them. Nor has the City of Salida established specifically what will be done with the increased funds or set up any community oversight or transparency.
Salida Schools Seeks Full-time Kitchen Staff While Navigating Workforce Shortage
Salida School District kitchens have been facing workforce shortage challenges similar to many area restaurants in recent years. This week that staff shortage forced creative measures in order to continue to provide high-quality meals for students and staff. And it isn’t just meals that the district must provide. Schools...
Funding Arrives to Complete the Arkansas Valley Conduit
The Bureau of Reclamation (BoR) announced on Monday that it will direct $60 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) towards advancing the construction of the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC), a 130-mile pipeline project from Pueblo Reservoir east to Eads, Colorado that will deliver safe, clean drinking water to 50,000 people in 40 communities.
Salida Chamber Business After Hours Set for October 20
The Salida Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Business After Hours for 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20. The event is set for the Salida Golf Cabin Bar & Grill, 404 Grant St. in Salida. The recent return to in-person business gathering has been welcome news to area...
Tabor Opera House Hosts Oct. 22 Community Open House
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation has invited the community and the Central Colorado region to join a free Community Open House from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Tabor will be open to free self-guided tours, and guests may explore the theater, museum, and ballroom....
