Cincinnati, OH

How was BLINK? It’s a mixed bag, according to our readers

BLINK took over the city from Over-the-Rhine through parts of Covington for four days this past weekend. This festival of lights was highly publicized and hyped, and we wondered what our readers thought about it. We asked people to share their thoughts on social media, and the response was a mixed bag.
Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school

CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
‘Everything was packed’ during BLINK 2022

The executive director of BLINK says he's pretty pleased with how the weekend went. Justin Brookhart says he heard from some business owners and from police there were more people than in the first two BLINK festivals, but he's waiting for official crowd size estimates. “Saturday night was probably the...
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LaRosa's original pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopens after renovation

CINCINNATI — LaRosa's Family Pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue has reopened after undergoing an interior renovation. The location, open for nearly 70 years, closed earlier this summer while the work was done. A $1 million project, the renovation included bigger meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 100 people and...
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
Archives: Kenwood Towne Center opens in October 1987

CINCINNATI — The Kenwood Towne Center first opened its doors in October 1987. Although construction was not completed on time, inquisitive shoppers moved through the first phase of this multimillion dollar mall while final touches were being put in place. Meanwhile, merchants were optimistic about the mall and about...
Archives: St. Rita's Haunted House celebrates 10th anniversary

CINCINNATI — WLWT was on hand for the 10th anniversary of St. Rita's Haunted House in 1987. Having started in 1977 and raising $7,000 towards speech and language programs at St. Rita School for the Deaf, the haunted house helped bring in over $30,000 by 1986. The haunted house...
