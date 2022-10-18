Read full article on original website
Findlay Market’s 11th Annual Fall Food Fest Returns with More Local, Fall-Inspired Food This Weekend
Mini pumpkin cheesecake-filled cupcakes. Need we say more?
cincinnatirefined.com
Make your own holiday wreath or centerpiece at this gorgeous local farm
Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? At The Marmalade Lily, you and your closest friends and family can spend quality time with each other this season while you create your own holiday centerpieces or wreath. The Marmalade Lily is a family-owned event venue set on a breathtaking...
linknky.com
How was BLINK? It’s a mixed bag, according to our readers
BLINK took over the city from Over-the-Rhine through parts of Covington for four days this past weekend. This festival of lights was highly publicized and hyped, and we wondered what our readers thought about it. We asked people to share their thoughts on social media, and the response was a mixed bag.
WLWT 5
Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school
CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati freshman part of Gucci 'Twinsburg' show at Milan Fashion week
MILAN, Lombardy — A University of Cincinnati student and his twin brother got the chance to hit the runway during the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. UC freshman Jack Bartel and his brother Nate were basically plucked from obscurity when they got the call they would be walking in fashion week.
wvxu.org
‘Everything was packed’ during BLINK 2022
The executive director of BLINK says he's pretty pleased with how the weekend went. Justin Brookhart says he heard from some business owners and from police there were more people than in the first two BLINK festivals, but he's waiting for official crowd size estimates. “Saturday night was probably the...
Fox 19
Covington food pantry in need of help to keep feeding community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A food pantry in Covington says they are in desperate need of help so they can feed people in the community. FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher has more on how you may be able to help out. If you want to donate to help families in...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Toys ‘R’ Us returns to Miami Valley with revival at Macy’s locations
MIAMI VALLEY — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, Toys ‘R’ Us has launched new in-store locations. The toy store giant closed all locations in 2018, a year after filing for bankruptcy. In the summer of 2021, Macy’s announced a partnership with the iconic toy retailer’s parent...
LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks
The OG LaRosa’s store got a full facelift over the summer that’s sure to delight west side diners for years to come. The post LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati: Flurries Spotted This Morning In The Tri-State
Flurries spotted in the Tri-State the temp dropped real quick it feels like it’s in the 30’s. Make sure you bundle up and dress warm. Make sure you drive safe and buckle up also. Via WLWT Winds are expected to be 10-20 mph through the day, which means it will feel like the 20s for […]
WLWT 5
LaRosa's original pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopens after renovation
CINCINNATI — LaRosa's Family Pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue has reopened after undergoing an interior renovation. The location, open for nearly 70 years, closed earlier this summer while the work was done. A $1 million project, the renovation included bigger meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 100 people and...
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
WKRC
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
WLWT 5
Archives: Kenwood Towne Center opens in October 1987
CINCINNATI — The Kenwood Towne Center first opened its doors in October 1987. Although construction was not completed on time, inquisitive shoppers moved through the first phase of this multimillion dollar mall while final touches were being put in place. Meanwhile, merchants were optimistic about the mall and about...
What We Talk About When We Talk About Gentrification
Who’s lost, what’s gained, and why it matters—seeing the conflicts through my own experience as a Pendleton landlord. The post What We Talk About When We Talk About Gentrification appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
WLWT 5
Archives: St. Rita's Haunted House celebrates 10th anniversary
CINCINNATI — WLWT was on hand for the 10th anniversary of St. Rita's Haunted House in 1987. Having started in 1977 and raising $7,000 towards speech and language programs at St. Rita School for the Deaf, the haunted house helped bring in over $30,000 by 1986. The haunted house...
spectrumnews1.com
Amid nationwide rise in pastor burnout, some Ohio clergy hope community connection is the answer
CINCINNATI — A circus performance, a petting zoo and a cookout aren’t the usual trappings of a Sunday service at the Warehouse Church. But for senior pastors Sadell and Sherman Bradley the monthly events in Washington Square Park demonstrate everything they want their ministry to accomplish. They get...
