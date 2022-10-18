Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
Pitt 2024 4-Star Commit DT Jahsear Whittington Attending Penn State Whiteout Game
Penn State’s Whiteout Game this Saturday vs. Minnesota will attract hundreds of national, highly ranked recruits. The guest list will also include a player currently committed to Pitt. Philadelphia 2024 4-star defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington announced on Twitter that he’ll be at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. Since giving...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘I’m not one to Evaluate Myself’: PSU OC Mike Yurcich on his Time, Role at Penn State
Mike Yurcich’s time at Penn State hasn’t gone as well as fans would have liked. To be blunt, many see it as a disappointment and would use much harsher words than “disappointment” when talking about the offensive coordinator. Yurcich came to Penn State with impressive credentials....
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere
The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
nittanysportsnow.com
Franklin Says RB Lee Wasn’t at Practice ‘not Because of Class’
Media gathered to watch a portion of Penn State’s Wednesday practice noticed that Keyvone Lee wasn’t there. Lee, a third-year back who has become Penn State’s No. 3 runner after the emergence of true freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, got one carry in this past Saturday’s loss at Michigan, and his absence from practice four days later was noticeable.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: October 18
Update (8:31 a.m.)- **Makai Byerson (2024) will be at Saturday’s White Out. Byerson (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) is a four-star Edge from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He has offers from Duke, East Carolina, Marshall, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Update (8:19 a.m.)- **Jaxon Smolik will be...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Discusses Tengwall, Freshmen RBs, More in Weekly PC
No. 16 Penn State is 5-1 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. Franklin’s team failed to do that for the first time in the 2022 season this past Saturday, when Michigan tamed the Nittany Lions, 41-17.
nittanysportsnow.com
After Unexpected Start, OG Hunter Nourzad Looking to Build From Michigan Experience
Penn State fans didn’t expect Hunter Nourzad to start at left guard Saturday at Michigan. Neither did Penn State’s coaching staff. Or the man himself, for that matter. But regular starter Landon Tengwall hurt himself during warmups and the fifth-year who transferred from Cornell before the season started in the Big House.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Sights and Sounds: Clifford Limited, no Lee to be Seen
It’s White Out week with Minnesota coming to town Saturday night for Penn State’s annual White Out game. It was a typical Wednesday for the Nittany Lions with James Franklin and company allowing the media to catch a glimpse of group and individual drills that featured the quarterbacks working with the skill position players and the offensive linemen working on techniques including pass protection.
nittanysportsnow.com
Aliquippa 2024 4-Star Linebacker Cam Lindsey to Make Another Penn State Visit this Weekend
The visitors list for Penn State’s Whiteout Game this Saturday against Minnesota continues to grow. Nittany Sports Now has learned that Aliquippa 2024 4-star linebacker Cameron Lindsey and his teammate 2025 4-star running back Tiqwai Hayes will both be at Beaver Stadium for an unofficial visit. Both of these...
nittanysportsnow.com
Poll: Who Should Start at QB for Penn State Against Minnesota?
Based on what James Franklin said in his weekly press conference Tuesday, it seems like Sean Clifford will be starting at QB for Penn State as long as his health allows him to. Clifford, the sixth-year senior, left Saturday’s game at Michigan early in the fourth quarter due to injury....
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s Three-and-Out: Franklin and Co. Leave Much to be Desired Against Michigan
ALTOONA, Pa. — Each week I plan on tackling some of the top storylines from the previous game in my weekly Three-and-Out feature. Some good topics, but this week’s mostly pretty bad. It was supposed to be a statement game for Penn State with Sean Clifford and company...
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Learn From History, Don’t Play Clifford if he’s Hurt
My view of Sean Clifford as a quarterback didn’t change after Penn State’s embarrassing loss at Michigan this past Saturday. He didn’t play well, going 7-19 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. But he wasn’t the main reason Penn State lost 41-17, and hopefully anybody who watched the game can attest to that.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport
The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
‘A waiting game.’ Harris Township pushes back against State College connector project
Two public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Tyrone business deemed total loss after early morning fire
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small business was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene of the fire at the corner of 12th Street and Washington Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to Hookies Fire Department. They said they arrived to find heavy smoke […]
