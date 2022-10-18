ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere

The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
Franklin Says RB Lee Wasn’t at Practice ‘not Because of Class’

Media gathered to watch a portion of Penn State’s Wednesday practice noticed that Keyvone Lee wasn’t there. Lee, a third-year back who has become Penn State’s No. 3 runner after the emergence of true freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, got one carry in this past Saturday’s loss at Michigan, and his absence from practice four days later was noticeable.
Penn State Daily Notebook: October 18

Update (8:31 a.m.)- **Makai Byerson (2024) will be at Saturday’s White Out. Byerson (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) is a four-star Edge from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He has offers from Duke, East Carolina, Marshall, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Update (8:19 a.m.)- **Jaxon Smolik will be...
Penn State Football Sights and Sounds: Clifford Limited, no Lee to be Seen

It’s White Out week with Minnesota coming to town Saturday night for Penn State’s annual White Out game. It was a typical Wednesday for the Nittany Lions with James Franklin and company allowing the media to catch a glimpse of group and individual drills that featured the quarterbacks working with the skill position players and the offensive linemen working on techniques including pass protection.
Poll: Who Should Start at QB for Penn State Against Minnesota?

Based on what James Franklin said in his weekly press conference Tuesday, it seems like Sean Clifford will be starting at QB for Penn State as long as his health allows him to. Clifford, the sixth-year senior, left Saturday’s game at Michigan early in the fourth quarter due to injury....
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Smeltzer: Learn From History, Don’t Play Clifford if he’s Hurt

My view of Sean Clifford as a quarterback didn’t change after Penn State’s embarrassing loss at Michigan this past Saturday. He didn’t play well, going 7-19 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. But he wasn’t the main reason Penn State lost 41-17, and hopefully anybody who watched the game can attest to that.
Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport

The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
Tyrone business deemed total loss after early morning fire

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small business was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene of the fire at the corner of 12th Street and Washington Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to Hookies Fire Department. They said they arrived to find heavy smoke […]
