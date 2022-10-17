ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet, IA

Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack, 77, of Schaller

Funeral services for 77-year-old Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack of Schaller will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller with burial at Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is...
SCHALLER, IA
Marlys Lee, 97, of Minnesota Formerly of Ruthven

A memorial service for 97-year-old Marlys Lee of Minnesota, formerly of Ruthven, will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
RUTHVEN, IA
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer

Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin

Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
HULL, IA
Spencer Jaycees Haunted House Returning To Clay County Fairgrounds

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local Halloween favorite is returning to the Clay County Fairgrounds for the next two weekends to help out a local non-profit group. The Spencer Jaycees will once again have their haunted house in the Tower Gate Pavilion starting Friday night with Craig Neiderheiser saying all funds raised go to help the Tree of Joy.
SPENCER, IA
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
STORM LAKE, IA
Coaches Preview: Spencer Tigers @ Storm Lake Football

Storm Lake, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers take on the Storm Lake Tornadoes Friday night on the road. Spencer is coming off of a loss to LeMars that snapped a 6 game winning streak, and delayed the Tigers sealing up the District Championship for another week. Spencer got beat up with some injuries a week ago, but Coach Jim Tighe is confident in the players that will be filling in this week.
SPENCER, IA
Regional Volleyball Scores: 10/20/22

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the regional volleyball scores from last night. In Class 1A Region 3 West Bend-Mallard falls on the road to Glidden-Ralston 3-0. Glidden-Ralston will play AGWSR for the Regional Semi-Finals. Class 2A Region 1 had Emmetsburg falling to North Union in Armstrong 3-1. North...
SPENCER, IA
Spencer Mainstreet Hosting Statewide Fall Workshop

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Mainstreet directors from across Iowa are gathering in Spencer for a couple of days this week for the annual Fall Workshop. Carol Lilly, a Downtown Development Specialist with Mainstreet Iowa, tells KICD News workshops like the one put together at Spencer Community Theatre are a great way for a host community show off the hard work that makes a community thrive.
SPENCER, IA
Spencer Woman Sentenced to Prison for Buying Firearms for Felons

Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for purchasing guns for felons. 25-year-old Marissa Anderson pled guilty to False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm in March of this year. Evidence against her showed she had supplied 12 guns to five different people who were legally not allowed to own them. Anderson had also given a semiautomatic weapon to a felon then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person with it.
SPENCER, IA
Four Injured in Crash Involving School Bus and Semi Near Marcus

Marcus, IA (KICD) — Four individuals were injured following a crash East of Marcus just after 7:30 this morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, a semi driven by 61-year-old James Nieuwenhuis of Hospers failed to stop at a stop sign along F Avenue and entered the intersection. A Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school bus travelling on 470th Street then collided with the semi, sending both vehicles into the ditch.
MARCUS, IA
Spencer Tigers XC Compete at State Qualifying Meet in Humboldt

Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers girls and boys Cross Country teams competed at the State Qualifying Meet Wednesday in Humboldt. The highlight of the afternoon was Peyton Morey who won the girls race with a time of 20:28.05. The win also qulifies her as an individul for the state meet. Here is coach Valarie Hamilton on Morey’s race.
SPENCER, IA
Cherokee Approves Certain Staff Members to Carry Weapons

Cherokee, IA (KICD) — The KICD Broadcast area now has two school districts that believe arming staff members is the way to handle or prevent school shootings. The Spirit Lake school board was the first in the state to approve the policy, and last night Cherokee unanimously adopted a similar plan.
CHEROKEE, IA
Spencer Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Preview

Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Cross Country team goes to Humboldt Wednesday afternoon for the Boys and Girls Class 3A State Qualifying Meet. In order to Qualify for the State Meet, an individual runner must place in the top 15 of their State Qualifying Race or be a part of a team between 5 and 7 runners that placed in the top 3 of the Team standings.
SPENCER, IA
Wildcats beat Spencer, Advance to Semi-Finals

Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Volleyball Team would travel to Humboldt on Tuesday night for the Class 3A Regional Quarter Finals. In set 1, Spencer hung tight, but Humboldt was able to come away with aa 25-22 victory to take a 1 set to nothing lead. Humboldt...
SPENCER, IA

