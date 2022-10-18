Read full article on original website
Perkz fires back at G2 fans calling for Jankos’ retirement following Worlds 2022: ‘Jankos is still a top tier jungler’
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Team Vitality mid laner Perkz fired back at League of Legends fans who are calling for...
‘Mindblowing’: CS:GO coach admits Evil Geniuses are having a hard time practicing in North America
Evil Geniuses, one of the CS:GO teams hailing from North America who secured a spot in IEM Rio Major, are struggling to prepare for the tournament because the other teams in the region have been constantly canceling practice with less than 24 hours notice, according to head coach Daniel Vorborg.
League of Legends K'Sante Abilities Detailed
K'Sante is the newest champion from League of Legends and will be officially released on Nov. 3. Riot Games has recently added a new champion to their ever-expanding roster that players can choose from in League of Legends. K'Sante has been described as a top lane tank with his abilities having a greater focus on his team while also providing crowd control to better take down enemy players. While K'Sante's abilities are strong, he has the chance to use empowered versions of them while using his ultimate ability.
When is TFT Set 7 Dragonlands Worlds?
Riot Games is taking the Teamfight Tactics World Championship seriously for the Dragonlands set, increasing the total payout while offering competitors an improved format. Players from around the globe will gather to show off their TFT skills at the end of Set 7.5 for the Dragonlands World Championship. Played on Patch 12.21, Worlds will have a total prize pool of $456,000 with first place taking home $150,000. Fans can watch the action unfold at TFT Dragonlands Worlds from Nov. 18 to 20.
What’s going on k0nfig? CS:GO player was reportedly aggressive to broadcast talent at IEM Cologne
More shadows have been cast over Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke’s CS:GO career today after another report unveiled details about his aggressive behavior. The player was said to cause “trouble with aggressive behavior” during IEM Cologne 2022, which took place from July 7 to 17, according to a report by Jaxon.GG. After the report went live, the player himself confirmed it on Twitter.
GeT_RiGhT, f0rest, olofmeister, JW, and friberg to play at IEM Rio CS:GO Major—but in a different way
Legendary Swedish Counter-Strike players Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, Jesper “JW” Wecksell, and Adam Friberg will join forces on Team Sweden to face Team Brazil in the showmatch at the IEM Rio Major, according to an official ESL tweet that has been deleted.
What is Project Rene? Details on the upcoming ‘The Sims 5’
During an Oct. 18 livestream event called Behind The Sims Summit, The Sims developer Maxis revealed quite a bit of information about the future of the simulation franchise. The biggest announcement came in the form of Project Rene, which Maxis vice president of franchise creative for The Sims Lyndsay Pearson revealed with a fair amount of fanfare.
China still on top: Dota 2 fans weigh in on early TI11 favorites and EG isn’t number one
PSG.LGD headed into The International 2022 as the favorites to win the tournament, and even though they only finished third in Group A due to impressive runs from Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid, that hasn’t changed. According to a community poll, 27.66 percent of the Dota 2 fans who...
Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE
Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.
‘These LCK and LPL players are frauds’: Tyler1 gives his brutally honest opinion after mopping the floor with a pro player
Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is one of the most popular League of Legends streamers and content creators. During Worlds 2022, he isn’t losing any steam as he’s facing one of the biggest names the pro scene has to offer. Recently, Tyler1 had the honor of playing against Gen.G’s Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon and defeated him. After being asked on stream about his opinion on this fabled mid laner, Tyler1 shared his brutally honest opinion with his viewers.
When will Torbjörn be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?
Shortly after Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, it encountered a myriad of problems. Players reported frequent disconnections, long queues, and bugs involving the game’s new First Time User Experience as developer Blizzard Entertainment battled back-to-back DDoS attacks and other server problems. While many bugs have been fixed and the servers are mostly stable, a few issues remain.
TSM, Talon Esports, and more are out after last-second TI11 Dota 2 elimination spree
The International 2022 group stage has officially come to a close, with four different teams being forced out of the competition on the final day after a full four days of the standings being wide open. Entering the fourth and final day of the group stage, only one team had...
Was The Sims 5 just announced? Maxis reveals next gen of The Sims, codenamed Project Rene
The Sims developer Maxis has shared the first details on what the next main-series entry in the franchise will be like. As reported by Polygon, the revelations came during today’s Behind The Sims Summit livestream event. Vice president of franchise creative for The Sims at Maxis, Lyndsay Pearson, introduced the new game and discussed some of its core features and functionality. Codenamed Project Rene, the upcoming game will be the next iteration of the series, building on everything The Sims 4 put into place.
Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst
The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
How to unlock Prestige Empyrean K’Sante in League
Another Prestige skin is making its way into League of Legends, this time with the added special touch of being designed by the current League “president.”. K’Sante will be the recipient of the first Prestige skin created as a collaboration between Riot Games and a musical artist, specifically Lil Nas X, who created this year’s World Championship anthem and will perform at the finals in San Francisco. This Prestige skin is part of the new Empyrean line, in which K’Sante will also be receiving a regular version as his release skin.
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
‘It was an honest mistake’: Riot admits the Worlds 2022 event pass is a worse deal than the previous editions
To celebrate the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Riot Games shipped the Worlds 2022 event in the game. As part of this event, you can complete limited-time missions, collect Worlds tokens, and use them to buy Prestige skins, chromas, and icons. Although the Riot devs reworked the token grinding system for the pass, the community is still deeply unhappy with the event when compared to the 2019, 2020, and 2021 editions.
Overwatch 2 bug infestation continues with new FPS exploit
Overwatch 2’s release has been far from smooth sailing, with DDoS attacks, long queue times, and bugs that have almost made the game unplayable. As the devs are working hard to fix the bug infestation and other similar problems, the Overwatch 2 community is incessantly looking for more bugs to abuse to reach their desired ranks.
Not your average spec-op: Activision unveils every progression system in Modern Warfare 2, including multiplayer max rank
We’re only a short ways away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Activision is now preparing its soldiers by releasing a ton of information about the game’s multiplayer game modes. There will, for example, be six different progression systems in the game mode that players will be able to monitor and level up as they blast away their enemies.
