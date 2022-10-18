ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best pre-order deals for Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch

By Jasper Pickering
 2 days ago

Bayonetta 3 is arriving on the Nintendo Switch later this month, and our early impressions of the game indicate this could cement the titular character’s legacy as “one of the all-time great action protagonists”.

In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the Umbra Witch returns and must join forces with some familiar faces. New characters such as the mysterious Viola will make an appearance, as well as a multitude of other Bayonettas (presumably in a multiverse scenario) to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.

Players will make use of Bayonetta’s weapons and new demon masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with the series’ familiar penchant for over-the-top combos and demonic powers.

A special Trinity Masquerade edition will also be available on the game’s release date and will feature exclusive collectible items, such as a full-colour art book and panoramic artwork.

In time for the game’s October release, we’ve rounded up all the best pre-order deals that you can buy right now, including information on how to secure a copy of the game’s special edition. To find out where to buy Bayonetta 3 right now, keep reading the rest of this article.

‘Bayonetta 3’: Was £44.99, now £38.24, Currys.co.uk

  • Release date: 28 October 2022
  • Platforms: Nintendo Switch
  • Age rating: 16+

If you want to find the best price for Bayonetta 3 , Currys currently has 15 per cent off pre-orders when you enter a code at checkout.

In order to redeem the offer before the game’s 28 October 2022 release date, simply apply the code “BAYONETTA15” to your order and make sure the discount has been applied before you confirm your payment.

The best Nintendo Switch pre-order deals for ‘Bayonetta 3’

If you’re hoping to buy a copy of Bayonetta 3 before its release date, here are all the retailers currently offering pre-orders. We’ll be updating this list with the best deals as soon as we see them:

‘Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade’ edition: £79.99, Game.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8QCq_0idUZMAD00

A special Trinity Masquerade edition will also become available on the game’s release date. It features a full-colour 200-page art book, and displays the whole Bayonetta trilogy, with three exclusive title sheets – one for each game – which can be combined to form a panoramic piece of artwork.

This edition of Bayonetta 3 is also available to pre-order from Game for £79.99.

Looking to get your hands on the latest Nintendo console? These are the best deals on the Switch this month

