CNET

8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works

A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
WSMV

White House gives first look at student loan forgiveness application

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student debt relief application on Tuesday ahead of its launch. The application, expected to open in late October, will be simple and straight-forward, according to a senior administration official. The official said they kept the number of questions...
NASHVILLE, TN
wallstreetwindow.com

‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally

President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
Money

Borrowers Eager for Student Loan Forgiveness Now Have to Wait Longer to Apply

Millions of federal student loan borrowers will likely have to wait until at least mid-October to apply for debt forgiveness — weeks later than originally expected. President Joe Biden’s broad federal student debt forgiveness plan is facing several legal hurdles. Chief among them: Republican attorneys general in six states are challenging the constitutionality of Biden’s plan in court. A court docket publicly uploaded Thursday suggests the program’s rollout is getting delayed.
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application

President Joe Biden on Monday officially launched the application for student loan relief, after the test version of the site went live this weekend — a long-awaited first step to fulfilling one of his campaign promises just weeks before the midterm elections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) “Today […] The post President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
960 The Ref

Apply now: Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

The Biden administration has launched the beta version of the student loan forgiveness application, allowing millions who have federally backed student loans to get in line to apply for the help. More than 8 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness since the beta site launch over the weekend, the White...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Can Now Apply For Student Loan Forgiveness

New Yorkers can now apply for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Joe Biden announced that certain student loan borrowers could have some of their outstanding loans forgiven. While Republicans are trying to fight the forgiveness program and make borrowers fully responsible for their debt, the application has been made available. The application portal opened on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Comments / 0

